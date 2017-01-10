Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 brilliant ideas to help keep your home organised

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves Black
Loading admin actions …

Getting your home running like a well-oiled machine can seem like an impossible mission only Tom Cruise and his crack team could complete. Fortunately, we've found some fantastic solutions that will have your home organised and easy to maintain in no time! 

From hidden storage to furniture that can disappear before your very eyes, you won't believe how many incredible ways there are to make your home more streamlined, tidy and efficient. 

Interior designers know all the tricks of the trade, so we took a look at what they've been doing in smaller homes to give you some top ideas. Let's take a look…

1. A bed with extra

DUGAR HOME, DECORSIA HOME,S.L. DECORSIA HOME,S.L. BedroomBeds & headboards
DECORSIA HOME,S.L.

DECORSIA HOME,S.L.
DECORSIA HOME,S.L.
DECORSIA HOME,S.L.

Never know where to put all your clean bedding? Then you need one of these secret storage beds. You'll never have overflowing drawers again!

2. Space-savvy solutions

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

Only you know exactly how much space you have to spare, so when it comes to adding handy laundry baskets to a room, think about wall-mounting small baskets that you can separate your clothes into.

3. Foldaway furniture

Cama oculta em escritório, GenesisDecor GenesisDecor Office spaces & stores
GenesisDecor

GenesisDecor
GenesisDecor
GenesisDecor

If you don't need a bed out all the time, simply buy one that will fold away out of sight. Murphy beds are a great way to get some extra space in a studio flat.

4. Custom drawer inserts

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

Don't simply buy standard kitchen drawer inserts if you have specialist tools to stow away. Create something tailor made for your knives and you'll be shocked at how much more room you have.

5. Fully stocked larders

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

They just look like standard cupboards from the outside, but then open up a larder and you'll find endless drawers, shelves and racks, which are all perfect for making much more of your kitchen storage potential.

6. Interest-specific ideas

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

If you have a hobby or interest that can take up a lot of space, you need to start thinking about how you can better compartmentalise it. 

For wine lovers, for example, the solution is simple… amazing wall-mounted bottle racks!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Ingenious recycling techniques

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Why spend hours trawling through all your rubbish in order to get everything in the right bin, when you can simply install a system that does it all for you from the start? 

Using separate bins for different waste will soon become second nature and save you lots of time.

8. Keep the cleaning items cleaner

Scotty, Schwammhalter, nordprodukt.de nordprodukt.de KitchenStorage
nordprodukt.de

nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de

We hate to see cleaning items left to get grimy so, how about installing a hanging system that will help sponges and cloths to stay clean until you next need them?

9. Use those niches

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern style bedroom
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

We can't stand to see wasted space in a home so if you're always bemoaning your lack of storage, start using your wall niches. Simple shelves will be a perfect addition and add bags of display space.

10. Find space in new places

интерьер TRANSFIGURATOR, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

If you can put a drawer in it or a lid on it, it's got potential as a new storage system. Just take these hallway stairs as an example; what a fantastic way to store shoes out of sight!

11. Don't forget about the nursery

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A main culprit when it comes to untidiness and disorganisation, a nursery can be such a simple room to get back on track with some colourful shelving and storage bins.

12. Customise your furniture for specific rooms

Natürliches Wohnzimmer , Allnatura Allnatura Living roomStorage
Allnatura

Allnatura
Allnatura
Allnatura

Don't see strangely-shaped rooms as a hassle when some simple bespoke carpentry could make them come alive and become useful.

Sloping attic roofs, for example, can easily be tackled to produce handy built-in storage systems.

13. Get more multifunctional

homify Modern dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you want to keep your home organised, a touch of multifunctional thinking is necessary. This bed/wardrobe/wash up area is small but mighty organised!

14. Create rooms without sacrificing space

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

If you need a home office or a space for homework, don't think you need to sacrifice an entire spare room when a simple corner will do.

Transformable work stations are the way forward and take up barely any room when not in use.

15. Make cupboards more exciting

REHABILITATION APPARTEMENT, Martin Gasc Martin Gasc Modern study/office
Martin Gasc

Martin Gasc
Martin Gasc
Martin Gasc

Think cupboards can only have shelves in them? You're wrong! They can become hidden rooms that never make a space look or feel untidy.

We love this secret office space and if you don't feel like cleaning up, you can simply shut the doors and hide it away!

16. Let your creativity out

Intérieur maison, Sophie Limet Sophie Limet Classic style nursery/kids room
Sophie Limet

Sophie Limet
Sophie Limet
Sophie Limet

If you want to add some extra organisation to your hallway but don't have a huge amount of space to play with, think about wall murals that factor in extra storage. 

This tree with hanging hooks for coats is perfect!

17. Don't underestimate fresh air

Casa em Sao Francisco - Potrero Hill, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bathroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Have you ever noticed how a dose of fresh air motivates you and gets you in the right frame of mind for a good tidy up? It does, so open those windows and see which room you fancy tackling.

18. Create your perfect solutions

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Every home is different so, while some will need welly storage, others will need more focus on dog walking paraphernalia. 

The key is to identify what it is you want to store and go from there. Simply adjust standard furniture for your needs if you aren't in the mood for DIY.

19. Don't let aesthetics overtake tidiness

Villa Gran Atlantico, Lukas Palik Fotografie Lukas Palik Fotografie Mediterranean style living room
Lukas Palik Fotografie

Lukas Palik Fotografie
Lukas Palik Fotografie
Lukas Palik Fotografie

It's easy to get sidetracked by a pretty addition to the home, but don't let that happen at the cost of your tidiness. For example, if you have a woodburner installed, also invest in neat log storage.

20. Get to grips with your tools

Heimwerkstatt, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Industrial style garage/shed Metal White
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

Your garage or shed are prime places that get overlooked where organisation is concerned, but you always regret that when you need a tool. 

Invest in some industrial style racking and create handy shadow boards so you know exactly where everything is.

For more home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 great ideas for organising everything in your kitchen.

10 new practical ways to create your unique bathroom
Which of these ideas would work wonders in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks