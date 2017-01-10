12 kitchen errors you make (and how to avoid them)

Decorating a kitchen seems so deceptively straightforward, doesn't it? You choose some cupboards you like, a good wall colour and a worktop that ties it all together, and you're done… or so you might think.

There are a host of silly little décor mistakes we all seem to make when it comes to our kitchens, and we want to tell you what they are so you can stop right now!

Kitchen planners know that paying attention to every facet of your space is vital if you want to create a truly harmonious room, so we took note of those little details that often get overlooked and brought them together here.

Have a look and see how many of the errors you've made!