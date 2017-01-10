12 kitchen errors you make (and how to avoid them)

Decorating a kitchen seems so deceptively straightforward, doesn't it? You choose some cupboards you like, a good wall colour and a worktop that ties it all together, and you're done… or so you might think.
There are a host of silly little décor mistakes we all seem to make when it comes to our kitchens, and we want to tell you what they are so you can stop right now!
Kitchen planners know that paying attention to every facet of your space is vital if you want to create a truly harmonious room, so we took note of those little details that often get overlooked and brought them together here.
Have a look and see how many of the errors you've made!
It's surprisingly easy to be so focused on your cabinets that your floor becomes an after thought, but it's critical that you avoid this!
The colour, material and style you choose can make or break a new kitchen installation, so take your time and consider it from the start.
If you don't buy enough doors, or they suddenly become obsolete, you could find yourself trying to mix and match colours.
This rarely works well, so always ask how current your chosen style is so you know you can always buy replacement parts.
As critical as the floor, the kitchen ceiling is often woefully ignored, receiving just a cursory coat of white paint and perhaps some spotlights if it's lucky.
Make more of that vast area with a statement ceiling that flaunts some bold design!
If you've thought about every last aesthetic detail but ignored the practical elements of your kitchen, your installation will always fall a little flat.
You need to know the things you use the most will be within easy reach and not lost in large drawers, which is where things like utensil rails become a worthwhile thought.
If you know you really want a kitchen island but can't quite stretch to one, you're better off waiting a little longer and having everything installed at once.
Trying to marry up worktops and finishes is hard enough, let alone if there are months or even years inbetween tasks.
You might love a certain cabinet style and be fixed on a particular worktop, but what's the point in trying to force them if they don't look good together?
All you'll end up with is a kitchen that looks a little odd and not as high-end as you'd like. Choosing the worktop first is a great idea as that's a lifetime investment and cabinet doors can always be changed.
This is a key error that so many of us make.
When designing a new kitchen, stop and think about who will be using it the most and tailor it to them. For example, if you have a short partner, you need to know they will be able to reach everything.
Don't assume standard items will work for everybody.
You can afford to take some chances with more daring designs in your own home, so why do lots of us simply stick to the classic themes we all recognise?
If you love colour, your kitchen will certainly be able to handle it, especially if you go for some eye-catching tiles as a one-off splashback!
Here's a home truth for all the home improvement enthusiasts. You might not be as good at tiling as you think you are!
Some people seem to think that everyone can tile and that it's a piece of cake. In reality, getting a perfectly smooth finish is harder than it looks so, if you can't guarantee a professional look, hire some help.
Why are we all so afraid of open-front shelving in our kitchens? Is it because we think they need more cleaning?
Whatever the reason, it's time we got over the fear as it looks great and adds huge amounts of extra storage right where you need it the most. Add some focused lighting and it will really shine!
If you sometimes consider minimalism but assume it's not for you (as you have a busy household and lots of things to take care of) think again.
A little minimalism goes a long way in a kitchen, so even something as simple as always having clear worktops will make a massive difference.
What a great excuse for a decluttering session!
Last but not least, we have a mistake we're all guilty of at some point; forgetting to clean the kitchen properly!
How can your space sparkle and look its best, if you don't let it? Have a regular clean down at the end of each day and get stuck into a deeper clean at the weekend to make sure your kitchen always puts its best foot forward.
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 kitchen tricks that will save you time (and patience).