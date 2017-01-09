​See how this family created the garden of their dreams!

As we all know, a garden can constitute many things. Sometimes it's a lush area filled with flowers and a few plants, other times it’s a space populated by vegetables and fruit, and then you get those gardens that are purely there for aesthetic purposes. These may flaunt some beauties like a garden path, a water feature or two, and some bird baths designed with ultra style in mind.
But today’s garden takes on a different look – a more practical approach. For the homeowners of this garden decided to invest in a hot tub surrounded by a good old-fashioned wooden deck to add some more beauty to their garden. Plus their wooden garden fencing needed a bit of upgrading as well.
Let’s see, in fast-forward mode, how they accomplished it…
After determining the size of the hot tub (or whatever else you want to place in your garden of choice), the experts in charge here set up batter boards and string to determine footing locations for the deck.
After marking each location, the strings were removed.
They then started digging wide enough to hold the footing form of the deck, and deep enough to extend below frost line.
Next up, cleaning up all around the hot tub in order to start laying the gravel foundation. The usual suspects like the footer, trim board, ledger and double-side rim joists are then placed in order to start constructing the deck.
Joist hangers are then attached to the beams onto which the interior joists will fit.
Finally, the top panels are nailed tight to the joists, forming the top part of the deck. As we can see, the panels are sporting different hues of earthy colours, lending a cosy and warm look to the surface.
And ta-da! A wooden deck complete! Obviously constructing such a beauty in real life takes a lot more time and effort, but you get the picture. In addition to cleaning up the deck afterwards, the appropriate wooden treatment is also added to make sure that timber surface is ripe and ready for the outdoors.
Notice that the wooden fence in the background also looks different from where we started off, flaunting a much more tight and secure look than before.
