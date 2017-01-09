​See how this family created the garden of their dreams!

As we all know, a garden can constitute many things. Sometimes it's a lush area filled with flowers and a few plants, other times it’s a space populated by vegetables and fruit, and then you get those gardens that are purely there for aesthetic purposes. These may flaunt some beauties like a garden path, a water feature or two, and some bird baths designed with ultra style in mind.

But today’s garden takes on a different look – a more practical approach. For the homeowners of this garden decided to invest in a hot tub surrounded by a good old-fashioned wooden deck to add some more beauty to their garden. Plus their wooden garden fencing needed a bit of upgrading as well.

Let’s see, in fast-forward mode, how they accomplished it…