The arguments most couples have about decorating

Anybody who has taken on a decorating task with a spouse can tell you it’s all rainbows and sparkles – until you have to decide whose dining table you’ll keep, which colour the bedroom curtains must be, and which coffee table best fits with those wingback chairs. Yes, we are referring to that wonderful phase in life when two homes become one.
Like a lot of things, decorating with your significant other can either be fun and bring you closer together, or end in tears and frustration. But it doesn’t have to, because it actually is possible to create a space that two people from different worlds can both equally love and feel comfortable in.
So, today we are talking about the most common issues couples face when designing their “together home” – and we also show you how to keep the peace (and the love) intact whilst doing so!
By no means do you and your partner have to sell every little thing and start from scratch. But (and this is a big ‘but’) if your significant other absolutely hates something of yours, it’s best to just part with it – or, at the very least, place it in storage if it has sentimental value.
When in doubt, follow the rule of threes: yours, mine and ours. For example, one of you gets to keep your velvet sofa that you adore, but you style it up with the other’s scatter cushions. This rule of thumb ensures that nobody’s style becomes overpowering, allowing those individual pieces to complement each other to create a design that feels cohesive and reflective of both parties’ styles.
A lot of couples differ on which elements to include in their home, which often results in them choosing very “safe” pieces that won’t offend each other – which, of course, can lead to home furnishing that looks quite boring design-wise.
If this is what is happening under your roof, then grab every opportunity to bring in unique pieces that speak to you both as a couple. Examples can include framed photos of your travels together, books that you both love to read, a bar cart stocked with wines you both enjoy, etc.
Now what if you can’t agree on colour? Then focus on texture to liven things up instead via different fabrics, plants, blankets, woven baskets for storage and so forth to make those basic pieces anything but dull.
Remember that a lot of different elements go into the overall look and theme of a room. Thus, that little table lamp (or antique vase) that your partner loves but you think is just OK won’t make or break the entire space.
Also know that including one modern accent table won’t turn the entire room into a cold or stale space. Try to see each item in the context of the entire room rather than focusing on each piece individually. That modern accent table styled with a few of your favourite vintage pieces can turn into a quirky character with heaps of personality that you both love.
Want that expert opinion? Call in one of our professional interior designers/decorators here on homify.
Those film scenes where the couple happily share a bottle of wine while painting the walls and ceiling isn’t what you should be striving for. This is real life, which means two people bickering about whether to coat the wall in flint grey or pistachio green is much more realistic – and interesting.
Take a deep breath (maybe open up that bottle of wine). Surf around on design sites together without making any actual decisions. Take note of which rooms you like and which ones you don't, and don't be afraid to ask questions about why he or she thinks that hot-pink walls in the bathroom is a mastermind idea.
You might just find a common ground where you least expect it. And at the very least, you’ll have a better idea of what you each want out of your new “together home”.
