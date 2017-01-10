The arguments most couples have about decorating

Anybody who has taken on a decorating task with a spouse can tell you it’s all rainbows and sparkles – until you have to decide whose dining table you’ll keep, which colour the bedroom curtains must be, and which coffee table best fits with those wingback chairs. Yes, we are referring to that wonderful phase in life when two homes become one.

Like a lot of things, decorating with your significant other can either be fun and bring you closer together, or end in tears and frustration. But it doesn’t have to, because it actually is possible to create a space that two people from different worlds can both equally love and feel comfortable in.

So, today we are talking about the most common issues couples face when designing their “together home” – and we also show you how to keep the peace (and the love) intact whilst doing so!