​This old farmhouse becomes a family's dream home

Picture it: an old, run-down rural structure that was left in decay for goodness knows how long. And just when you thought that this story won’t have a stylish ending, along came the creative professionals of 3RDSKIN to save the day!
But don’t worry, as it wasn’t completely demolished and replaced by an ultra modern creation, for the new structure still flaunts a very pleasant vintage-type look that is a delightful throwback to its previous life. In addition, our experts ensured that a big focus was placed on comfort as well, hence its transformation into a stylish and relaxing dream home.
Let’s take a look!
Not hard to see why a renovation was proposed, is it? For cows and other farm animals this structure would have been perfect; for human beings who like to live stylishly, not so much.
Thank goodness the right professionals were left in charge of this project…
One of the many changes executed in this project was to introduce some timber cladding into the interiors, resulting in a warm and pleasant ambience.
And clearly these professionals know the importance of natural lighting, as this skylight ensures a charming dose of sunshine flooding indoors.
Obviously a new house deserves a new bathroom, and our experts in charge wasted no time in zhooshing up the cleansing space. Among the new changes included a brand-new tub, mirrors, and a stylish new sink (which is yet to be installed here).
What a pleasant little space! The structure of the ceiling and the flooring material still reminds us of this abode’s background, yet the additional décor and furniture pieces firmly tell us that this is a space for those (humans) who like their style and comfort.
The colour palette keeps it very light and airy with its neutral tones, enhanced superbly by the incoming natural light.
A farmhouse should certainly include a charming kitchen with delicious scents like baked bread and fresh coffee. And although we can’t guarantee that those particular scents are present here, we can definitely vouch for the pleasing look and comfortable ambience.
Notice all the different spots where that warm timber from earlier shows up: the dining table, the island, the wall announcing the start of the kitchen, select ceiling surfaces…
A hidden surprise! Yes, a farmhouse such as this usually presents massive amounts of space. And if there’s a little of the budget left over after the main job has been completed, then why not treat yourself to a little something extra?
In this case, a swimming pool ensures some beauty and relaxation for this charming abode, complete with a rustic poolhouse-type structure for lounging: the perfect (and unexpected) add-on for this rustic dream house!
