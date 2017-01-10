​This old farmhouse becomes a family's dream home

Picture it: an old, run-down rural structure that was left in decay for goodness knows how long. And just when you thought that this story won’t have a stylish ending, along came the creative professionals of 3RDSKIN to save the day!

But don’t worry, as it wasn’t completely demolished and replaced by an ultra modern creation, for the new structure still flaunts a very pleasant vintage-type look that is a delightful throwback to its previous life. In addition, our experts ensured that a big focus was placed on comfort as well, hence its transformation into a stylish and relaxing dream home.

Let’s take a look!