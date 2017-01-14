Your browser is out-of-date.

15 wooden furniture items your carpenter should copy

Entrée fonctionnelle et esthétique, MAAD Architectes MAAD Architectes Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
If you're consistently impressed by some of the fabulous wooden items you see here on homify, but think that you'd never be able to find something similar for your home, think again.

You might be surprised to learn that a carpenter will probably cost much less than you think and be able to create absolutely anything you want. 

We've found some great pieces for your carpenter to copy and, as well as being practical, will also add some style and glamour to your home!

1. Beautiful bunk beds

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

There was a time when only kids would want bunk beds, but we see the value in them for adults too. 

If nothing else, they are a lot of fun and you could have a double bunk bed set up made just for you. That's perfect for when the kids want to come sleep in your bedroom but you don't want them pinching all the duvet!

2. Functional pantry cupboards

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Kitchens are notorious for never quite having enough storage, even when you've planned your cupboard space to perfection.

That won't be a problem anymore if you hire a carpenter to create you a secret larder cupboard like this one. Drawers, shelves and racks all make the most of this space and keep everything perfectly organised.

3. A romantic four-poster bed

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

If you've always dreamt of having a four-poster bed but never found the right style, maybe you need to commission a carpenter to build you one. 

This style is simple and elegant, so wouldn't cost much in terms of design time, but be aware that the materials can be costly. We think it's an investment worth making!

4. Unique wall and ceiling decorations

E.K. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern nursery/kids room
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

For a cool kid's room, you can't go wrong with some funky wall décor and we love this example, which sees clouds extending up onto the ceiling, with special lighting behind them as well.

It might look complicated but a carpenter would be able to copy this no problem, and probably in cost-effective MDF.

5. Bespoke storage shelves

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everybody has different storage needs so not all shop-bought varieties of shelving will suit every home. 

With this in mind, commissioning some custom shelving seems like a sensible investment and you can even tailor your design to better suit your home. That's the joy of bespoke work; no compromising!

6. One-off kitchen cupboards

House S - S Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Industrial style kitchen
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

High street kitchens are tempting as you can simply take them home with you, but you do run the risk of having an installation everybody else recognises or, worse still, has in their own home! 

Adding bespoke kitchen shelving is a great way to break up the scheme, inject a personal touch add necessary storage.

7. Furniture made from upcycled wood

Yeniköy Yalı Daire 2013, ARTISTIC DESIGN ARTISTIC DESIGN Modern living room
ARTISTIC DESIGN

ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN

We love looking at DIY furniture projects people have made from old pallets and other upcycled materials, but not everyone has the skills to copy them. 

If you don't, how about collecting some materials and asking a carpenter to create something unique for you?

8. Something fun for the kids

Ahşap Oyun Evi Deniz, Sakura Ahşap Sakura Ahşap Mediterranean style garden
Sakura Ahşap

Sakura Ahşap
Sakura Ahşap
Sakura Ahşap

When it comes to building a treehouse or a garden playhouse, you need to be sure you know what you're doing, otherwise you might have injured children to contend with.

Play it safe and hire a carpenter to make something special your little ones will love!

9. Hidden storage solutions

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Carpenters are adept at making great use of dead space and these sliding under-stairs storage solutions are perfect examples of that. 

We love this idea and would certainly be interested in recreating the idea in our own home.

10. Garden feature wall installations

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

When you have unattractive outside walls, or a sparse garden space to fill, carpenters can be your new best friends. 

They can quickly and easily create fabulous wooden feature walls that you can hang planters from or decorate with bird feeders and climbers.

11. Ingenious accessory displays

Çalışmalar, RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK Modern dressing room
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

We all know it's those pesky accessories that take up the most room in your wardrobe, so what about commissioning a hidden accessory display unit?

We love this one, which has been built into the wall and neatly hidden behind a mirror. A professional carpenter would be able to knock this up in a flash!

12. Fantastic built-in headboards

N.Ö. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern style bedroom
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Speaking of built-in storage, big bedroom additions are back with a bang! 

Adding custom cupboards around and above your bed as an elaborate headboard will not only make your room look more put together, it will also give you access to a huge amount of extra storage.

13. A clever portable office

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

When you need office space but don't want to dedicate a whole room to your computer, you should speak to your carpenter about recreating this amazing piece of multifunctional furniture. 

An office, bookcase and room divide all in one, whatever they would charge to make it would be a bargain!

14. A bed with integrated storage

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Solid wood beds are such a luxury, but when you consider that a properly made bed should last you a lifetime, can you really put a price on it? 

We love this style, which features integrated storage drawers and a chunky, rustic design.

15. Space-savvy seating

Entrée fonctionnelle et esthétique, MAAD Architectes MAAD Architectes Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
MAAD Architectes

MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes

If you have little niches in your home, you could make far more of them if you show your carpenter this picture.

Little seating areas are easy to make and add a wealth of extra comfort and functionality to your home. Add a couple of cushions and you'll soon find that your sofa isn't your only favourite spot!

For more wooden décor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star.

Which items would you like to build in your home?

