15 wooden furniture items your carpenter should copy

If you're consistently impressed by some of the fabulous wooden items you see here on homify, but think that you'd never be able to find something similar for your home, think again.
You might be surprised to learn that a carpenter will probably cost much less than you think and be able to create absolutely anything you want.
We've found some great pieces for your carpenter to copy and, as well as being practical, will also add some style and glamour to your home!
There was a time when only kids would want bunk beds, but we see the value in them for adults too.
If nothing else, they are a lot of fun and you could have a double bunk bed set up made just for you. That's perfect for when the kids want to come sleep in your bedroom but you don't want them pinching all the duvet!
Kitchens are notorious for never quite having enough storage, even when you've planned your cupboard space to perfection.
That won't be a problem anymore if you hire a carpenter to create you a secret larder cupboard like this one. Drawers, shelves and racks all make the most of this space and keep everything perfectly organised.
If you've always dreamt of having a four-poster bed but never found the right style, maybe you need to commission a carpenter to build you one.
This style is simple and elegant, so wouldn't cost much in terms of design time, but be aware that the materials can be costly. We think it's an investment worth making!
For a cool kid's room, you can't go wrong with some funky wall décor and we love this example, which sees clouds extending up onto the ceiling, with special lighting behind them as well.
It might look complicated but a carpenter would be able to copy this no problem, and probably in cost-effective MDF.
Everybody has different storage needs so not all shop-bought varieties of shelving will suit every home.
With this in mind, commissioning some custom shelving seems like a sensible investment and you can even tailor your design to better suit your home. That's the joy of bespoke work; no compromising!
High street kitchens are tempting as you can simply take them home with you, but you do run the risk of having an installation everybody else recognises or, worse still, has in their own home!
Adding bespoke kitchen shelving is a great way to break up the scheme, inject a personal touch add necessary storage.
We love looking at DIY furniture projects people have made from old pallets and other upcycled materials, but not everyone has the skills to copy them.
If you don't, how about collecting some materials and asking a carpenter to create something unique for you?
When it comes to building a treehouse or a garden playhouse, you need to be sure you know what you're doing, otherwise you might have injured children to contend with.
Play it safe and hire a carpenter to make something special your little ones will love!
Carpenters are adept at making great use of dead space and these sliding under-stairs storage solutions are perfect examples of that.
We love this idea and would certainly be interested in recreating the idea in our own home.
When you have unattractive outside walls, or a sparse garden space to fill, carpenters can be your new best friends.
They can quickly and easily create fabulous wooden feature walls that you can hang planters from or decorate with bird feeders and climbers.
We all know it's those pesky accessories that take up the most room in your wardrobe, so what about commissioning a hidden accessory display unit?
We love this one, which has been built into the wall and neatly hidden behind a mirror. A professional carpenter would be able to knock this up in a flash!
Speaking of built-in storage, big bedroom additions are back with a bang!
Adding custom cupboards around and above your bed as an elaborate headboard will not only make your room look more put together, it will also give you access to a huge amount of extra storage.
When you need office space but don't want to dedicate a whole room to your computer, you should speak to your carpenter about recreating this amazing piece of multifunctional furniture.
An office, bookcase and room divide all in one, whatever they would charge to make it would be a bargain!
Solid wood beds are such a luxury, but when you consider that a properly made bed should last you a lifetime, can you really put a price on it?
We love this style, which features integrated storage drawers and a chunky, rustic design.
If you have little niches in your home, you could make far more of them if you show your carpenter this picture.
Little seating areas are easy to make and add a wealth of extra comfort and functionality to your home. Add a couple of cushions and you'll soon find that your sofa isn't your only favourite spot!
