9 practical and stylish ideas for your modern kitchen

When it comes to creating a functional and beautiful modern kitchen, it feels like kitchen planners have all the secrets up their sleeves. However, we've been paying attention to what they're doing in a bid to let you in on all the top tips.
From paring back on the extra details to going all out for glamour and style, we have some amazing ideas for you to take inspiration from today.
If you're planning to undertake a kitchen revamp soon, don't do anything or make plans until you've seen these incredible spaces!
It can be tempting to add as many funky touches as possible to your modern kitchen, but sometimes less is more.
This is particularly true in a smaller space, where you might like to consider using statement materials, such as the slate wall tiles seen here, in place of brightly coloured additions or busy cabinet designs.
How many white and wood kitchens have you seen? We bet it's a few, but what about black and dark wood?
Together, these rich, decadent and unapologetically luxurious hues simply swirl to create a stunning aesthetic that's modern and classic at the same time, meaning it will never date!
If you have a favourite colour you really want to use in your modern kitchen, what about commissioning a glass splashback, in that hue?
Anyone can find tiles or paint the walls, but going that extra step and choosing a luxury glass wall panel will elevate the modern look and fun feel of your room.
If you think country and modern styling don't go together, you'd usually be right, but then we saw this modern take on a pretty country kitchen and fell in love.
The glossy finishes keep everything nice and crisp, while the pastel blue accents add in such a homely feel. What a great idea for a modern barn conversion!
We get so caught up with the aesthetics of our modern kitchens these days that functionality can sometimes suffer so, before you forget to add extra storage, let us remind you that you'll need somewhere for all your recipe books.
You don't think about them until you need them and who wants a stack of hardbacks cluttering up the counter?
Metallic finishes have been exploding onto the interior design circuit for a while now and they don't look anything less than fabulous in a modern kitchen.
If you've been looking for a way to liven up your space and inject a little luxury, these bronze and gold metallic mosaic tiles could be just the ticket.
Don't forget that rose gold is huge at the moment, just in case you like to be super trendy!
Ever one of the most stylish regions on earth, Scandinavia really knows how to create a modern kitchen that will stand the test of time.
Combining a palette of neutral colours, natural materials and perfect kitchen lighting, Scandi-inspired spaces change tack with edgy geometric accessories, which keeps everything interesting and fun.
Open-plan kitchens are a fabulous modern trend, but sometimes you want to cordon them off.
Adding in extra storage cabinets is a great way to get the division you want without simply building a bulky and unhelpful wall in your home. You can even mount appliances in there to free up extra counter space.
Now that's clever thinking!
Last but not least, we want to encourage you not to compromise on a thing. If you have a clear idea in your mind of how you want your modern kitchen to look, feel and function, why would you settle for anything less?
Okay, you might need to save up for a little longer and economise for a few months, but won't it be worth it to have the perfect kitchen? One that won't ever need updating!
