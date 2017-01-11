Your browser is out-of-date.

17 ways to make every room in your home cosier

homify Modern living room
Your home should be a cosy, comfortable place that you love to retreat to, but if you haven't quite managed to capture that snug feel, you might be keen to find out what you can do to up your comfort levels. 

You can never make your home too cosy, so we've taken a look at what interior designers have been doing to create comfortable, usable spaces within clients' homes and we hit upon 17 fantastic ideas to share with you. 

Get ready to feel as snug as a bug in a rug, as you won't be able to resist them all!

Living room

Beanbags! You may have thought beanbags had had their day, but they're back! 

Super comfortable, they make for great extra seating in a living room and we bet you all fight over who gets to squish down into it for the evening.

Can you ever really have too many cushions? 

They can go on the floor, make great headrests and make nap times a dream so, for a more comfortable living room, don't skimp! And choose ones that are covered in soft material.

Footstools feel like they disappeared from interior design for a while but we're glad to see them coming back. A great way to get a full recline without hogging all of the sofa, they make relaxing easier and more comfortable!

Coffee tables aren't just handy, they increase your comfort levels no end.

Imagine how much less you'll have to fidget if you can pop your mug of tea right next to you and what a relief it'll be to not have to hunt for the TV remotes.

Bedroom

Expensive bed linen might seem like an unnecessary luxury but once you've slept in some, you'll never go back!

Buying a cheap mattress is futile as it'll never be as comfy as you want it to be. Your back will also suffer and it won't last a lifetime. 

Therefore, instead of buying cheap and buying twice, invest in a high-quality mattress and you'll sleep better than you ever have before.

Extra textiles can up your comfort levels no end, especially in your bedroom. 

A well-placed floor rug will prevent cold floor shock first thing in the morning and a snuggly throw will make you feel warmer and cosier as you drift off to sleep.

Easy to reach bedroom lighting is vital for a comfortable space.

The last thing you need is to be in the perfect sleeping position, only to have to get out of bed to turn out the light! Wall-mounted bedside lamps are a fantastic idea and help create a soft ambience.

Bathroom

Fabulous towels are similar to high-quality bed linen in that once you've tried them, you'll never consider buying cheap ones again. 

Soft towels that are warmed on the radiator are the perfect way to end a luxurious soak in the tub or a hot shower.

Heated towel rails are fast becoming the norm, thanks to their good looks and practicality. However, they also add so much comfort to a bathroom! Never again will you have to wrap a cold, damp towel around yourself.

homify hint: For an extra treat, warm up your face cloth before using for some DIY luxury spa treatment!

Bath caddies might seem like an old-fashioned accessory, but they up your comfort levels while you bathe. Pop yourself a cup of tea and a book on there and you'll be happy soaking for hours!

Kitchen

Underfloor heating is a godsend in a kitchen that has a cold stone or tiled floor. 

Ergonomic bar stools not only look amazing next to your breakfast bar, they make sitting down for some food even more of a treat. Shaped to support you properly, you'll never want to sit at the dining table again!

When you want to make your kitchen more comfortable to use, you need to take a look at all the innovative and clever additions that are available.

Home office

Proper desk chairs are worth their weight in gold, which you'll only discover if you get a sore back using something less suitable.

When you spend a lot of time at your desk, you need to choose function and comfort over quirky aesthetics so, while a retro chair might look fun, a proper ergonomic chair will feel like heaven for your back. 

Speaking of sitting at your desk for long periods of time, don't forget to look after your eyes! 

Staring at a computer screen can cause serious discomfort, but adding a simple (and cheap) anti-glare screen cover to your computer will help stop your eyes getting too tired.

Having a desk that's the perfect height for you is vital or you can put yourself at risk of serious back problems over time. 

Get measured and find out the exact size you need and invest in a bespoke creation that fits you perfectly. Trust us, your back and shoulders will thank you!

For more cosy tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Cosy home essentials: the 6 mistakes you MUST avoid!

Which room in your home is the cosiest?

