homify Top 5: Home improvement and renovation special

Isn’t it great that you don’t have to buy heaps and heaps of building materials to build a house from scratch? You can simply take an old existing one, splash a new coat of paint on it, replace the ‘welcome’ mat, and move in!
Actually renovating an old property involves a bit (okay, a lot) more work, yet for those who love a challenge, it is the best way to either find their dream home, or spruce up an outdated structure so that others might find their dream home.
Take a rough look at what goes into renovating an old house, should this be something you’ve always dreamed of doing.
We presented 25 low-cost home improvements that you could tackle in a weekend and we know you're going to be unable to resist having a go at them!
Family and friends will assume you've hired a top interior designer when they see what a big difference you've made, but we'll keep your secret, if you will?
Thanks to Murphy’s Law, your picture-perfect kitchen that you just finished cleaning and packing will not remain that way, especially if you have little ones running around your house.
But even though those surfaces will get dirty and some features may break down time after time, you don’t need to resort to never ever setting foot inside your kitchen again. Just keep these 8 clever tricks in mind the next time your patience is tested – we guarantee they will make working in (and cleaning up) your kitchen much easier and more pleasant than you ever thought possible!
Who doesn’t love a beautiful floor in their house? Be it laminate, stone, hardwood or tile, a beautiful floor (that is also clean) can go a long way in making your home look elegant and stylish.
But like all things in life, floors are not forever, and the occasional revamp might be necessary, especially if you’re living in a rather old house. The problem, however, arises when you try to look for a quick-fix in terms of making those floors beautiful again – trust us when we say there’s no such thing.
So, to help you realise this (before you learn a very expensive lesson), take a look at some common mistakes other homeowners have made when it came to their floors.
Who needs a professional around the house? Well that depends on what you need done, obviously. Experts are definitely the go-to persons to call if you need a major task completed like tearing down a wall, re-wiring the entire kitchen, or building new garden fencing.
But since not all of us are equally talented (or energetic), some may opt for phoning up a professional for the teeniest, tiniest jobs around the house, such as a faucet that just won’t quite dripping.
For the rest of you who feel like flexing your DIY muscles, put down the phone and fix it yourself – we’ll show you how!