Decorating mistakes you don't know you're making

Window treatment – it can be your room’s most stylish feature or its biggest downfall (and here you thought it was just meant to block out your nosey neighbour!). With seemingly endless options in a multitude of fabrics and colours (not to mention patterns and styles), one can get a little obsessive in trying to pick out the perfect set of curtains for the living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, etc.

Today we focus on two very popular choices for window treatment: drapes and roman shades. But how do you pick the right one for the right room? And how do you make sure that your home furnishing choice is displayed in such a way that it complements the rest of the room while also being practical to your lifestyle?

Here’s how…