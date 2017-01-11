Decorating mistakes you don't know you're making

Window treatment – it can be your room’s most stylish feature or its biggest downfall (and here you thought it was just meant to block out your nosey neighbour!). With seemingly endless options in a multitude of fabrics and colours (not to mention patterns and styles), one can get a little obsessive in trying to pick out the perfect set of curtains for the living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, etc.
Today we focus on two very popular choices for window treatment: drapes and roman shades. But how do you pick the right one for the right room? And how do you make sure that your home furnishing choice is displayed in such a way that it complements the rest of the room while also being practical to your lifestyle?
Here’s how…
When it comes to the drape department, we are spoiled for choice: ripple fold, tailored pleat, grommet, inverted pleat… these are just some of the available styles out there, each one meant to adorn and complement a different set of windows and rooms.
When drape-shopping, play around with your options. And feel free to ask which ones are meant for which styles. For example, a pinch pleat drape has a more buttoned-up and traditional look, while the grommet drape is more modern.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
Happy with your chosen style? Now we move on to the fabric, which is where you should really consider your lifestyle – just like picking out the type of sofa for your living room. If animal fur and sticky kiddy fingers are part of your day-to-day life, we do not recommend white linen drapes.
The lining is also an important feature to mull over. For example, will those drapes be used for a nursery or bedroom (in which case blackout ones are a must)?
Assess your individual needs to decide what makes the most sense for you!
When installing your choice of drapes, repeat to yourself: high and wide. Many of us are tempted to hang drapes or curtains directly on the woodwork around the window frame, but that would make the entire room feel smaller and cramped.
Rather hang those beauties higher and wider than the window frame, at least 15 cm higher than the window frame, and 7 – 15 cm wider. Remember that the bottom of your drapes should skim the floor and not leave an entire foot of empty space open.
Not one for drawing back drapes? How about drawing them up instead by opting for shades? Roman shades are one of the most popular options, which also treat us to a plethora of styles to pick from, including roller, solar, woven wood, pleated, etc.
As with drapes, it’s important to think about the things that will matter most to you in terms of functionality when selecting your style. Is extra privacy your main concern, top-notch beauty, or do those shades need to be kid-friendly instead (in which case, you might consider the woven wood).
Your choice of shade fabric will depend on which style you opt for. For example, if your main concern is energy efficiency, you might have picked solar shades, where you'll need to consider the transparency and colour options that are available inside that collection. If something more traditional won your heart (like a roman or roller shade), try to find balance with your more expansive fabric choices by diversifying them against the other items in the room.
homify hint: Is your living room flaunting more cotton or twill? Then linen or woven wood will help bring in some additional textures. But remember to consider the way that you use the room to determine if blackout lining is necessary to make the room function best for you.
Here you have two options: hanging those shades inside the window frame or outside. Typically, hanging outside will provide a taller, more dramatic appearance, while hanging inside is more minimal and understated.
Also, if your window has some striking woodwork to show off, please don’t cover them up – rather mount those shades inside then.
For more design error advice, take a look at how: These design mistakes are making your home feel small.