Clever ways to change everything you own with paint

Do you know what we love more than anything else? A cheap and easy to use product that can instantly change up a tired or old-fashioned item! That's exactly why we adore paint.
Think about it for a moment and you'll realise that paint is almost magical, in that it can transform any item (regardless of size or composition) while also being extremely easy to use and freely available. Interior designers have long understood the value of humble paint and today we're going to show you just how versatile it is.
Prepare to be tempted to paint everything you own as we show you some beautiful projects that would be a doddle to complete!
Wooden kitchen stools are great for creating a country-chic aesthetic, but if you want to mix things up and get a little more creative, how about adding a splash of coloured paint?
An added bonus is that the paint will also cover up any imperfections!
Before you retire your garden shed completely due to slimy cladding and moss growing in places you'd rather it didn't, grab a pressure washer, hose down the outside and then give it a coat of coloured, protective paint.
You'll be shocked at what a difference it makes and your shed will look brand new!
Pergolas are a wonderful addition to any garden but they can be a little underwhelming if left in their natural state.
For a really beautiful and striking garden addition, how about painting your pergola in a vibrant and daring colour? Use proper exterior wood paint and you'll be also protect your structure.
Anyone can paint their interior walls in one funky colour, but what about creating an almost abstract wall design with various colours and brush strokes?
That really is a way to add style and flair without any concerns that the neighbours might have had the same idea!
When you've chosen some glasses and tumblers for their shape but you aren't exactly blown away by the plain design, grab some glass paint (which is readily available in craft shops) and start customising.
Sketch out some basic designs first, have a practice run and then start decorating.
Wooden bedroom furniture will never go out of style, but if you want to freshen yours up, why not think about adding some painted sections?
A soft cream will work really well to create a beautiful romantic aesthetic and all you'll need is some masking tape and suitable paint.
Wooden trunks and chests make fantastic toy storage solutions, however, they can look boring and too grown up if left plain.
We love the idea of grabbing the poster paints and adding some funky touches that kids will love. You could even ask them to help you and turn it into a fun weekend project!
Old vintage furniture that has seen better days but still has a lot of character can be given a wonderful upgrade with some simple paint, if you don't mind getting a little dirty and creative.
Grab the masking tape and section off certain areas, then add chalk paint and admire your handiwork.
Home façades can be made so much more interesting and eye-catching if you add some bright paint.
The best thing is that it doesn't matter what your exterior finish is as there will be a specialist paint perfect for it. The only question is, how bright will you go?
When you want to give your bathroom design or kitchen an upgrade without spending a huge amount of money, you can simply paint existing tiles.
You can choose to either paint everything, or design delicate little accents that will simply accentuate the original tiles.
We love this idea! For bathrooms with a bit of extra bling, painting fabulous designs on the side of the bathtub is a wonderful and easy to complete project.
Use metallic paint for a luxury touch and add new hardware in the same colour for further cohesion.
2017 is the year of statement ceilings, with bold colours and fabulous designs all being perfect for the large expanse of space above your head.
Why stick to normal plain white when you could do something really interesting and eye-catching?
Plain wooden kitchen cupboards are beautiful but they can become a little uninspiring after a few years.
If you find yourself in this position, don't simply change out your whole kitchen when you can opt to just paint the cabinets a new and exciting colour. You'll save money, create something beautiful and enjoy the process!
Just when you thought there was nothing left to paint, we show you how to make your curtains a whole lot more snazzy.
A perfect way to update your textiles as you change up a room, fabric paints are easy to use, readily available and don't cost much, especially not in comparison to new curtains. Stencils also make the whole process a lot easier!
