Clever ways to change everything you own with paint

Do you know what we love more than anything else? A cheap and easy to use product that can instantly change up a tired or old-fashioned item! That's exactly why we adore paint.

Think about it for a moment and you'll realise that paint is almost magical, in that it can transform any item (regardless of size or composition) while also being extremely easy to use and freely available. Interior designers have long understood the value of humble paint and today we're going to show you just how versatile it is.

Prepare to be tempted to paint everything you own as we show you some beautiful projects that would be a doddle to complete!