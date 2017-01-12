7 low-cost home ideas that look expensive (but aren't)

Nobody wants their home to look or feel as though it's been chosen from a bargain basement catalogue. However, at the same time, who has endless budgets to spend on finishing the décor?

Marrying a desire for good value with a beautiful aesthetic can be a tricky task, but we've taken note of what some of the most talented interior designers have been doing and brought some top tips together for you.

Read on if you want to spend as little as possible but still end up with a truly incredible home, as we've got all the secrets you need!