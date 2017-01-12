5 mistakes to always avoid in your home entrance

Decorating your home entrance correctly can be something of a minefield. You want to get the balance between style and function spot on but, at the same time, need to let a little of your personality enter the equation as well.

While that's all well and good, there are some key errors to avoid! Interior designers are experts at navigating the tricky task of hallway décor and we've picked up a few tricks from looking at the most successful projects out there.

If you want to learn about those little mistakes that can ruin a heavenly hallway, we have some secrets to share!