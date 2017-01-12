5 mistakes to always avoid in your home entrance

Decorating your home entrance correctly can be something of a minefield. You want to get the balance between style and function spot on but, at the same time, need to let a little of your personality enter the equation as well.
While that's all well and good, there are some key errors to avoid! Interior designers are experts at navigating the tricky task of hallway décor and we've picked up a few tricks from looking at the most successful projects out there.
If you want to learn about those little mistakes that can ruin a heavenly hallway, we have some secrets to share!
Of course, you want your hallway to have a certain level of functionality and storage, but you also need to be able to move around. So, whatever you do, don't overfill the space with furniture.
Decide what you need and stick to that because anything more will simply sap all the transitional room.
There can be a temptation to keep the hallway in your home super minimal and pared back, but you can go too far.
As the first impression your home makes on guests, you need to get your personality out there and on show as soon as people walk through the front door, so don't shy away from some accessories and decoration.
If you have the potential for a cloakroom (or have an an existing one) in your hallway, make the most of it.
Hallway storage that includes numerous coat hooks and a handy door to hide away all the mess would surely be a great addition to your home? At last, a way to prevent dirty wellies and shoes from creating chaos in your entrance!
Whatever space you're working with, you need to get clever with your storage solutions.
A hallway simply won't function as well as it should without storage in place, and when you've achieved a certain aesthetic, you need to maintain it without adding in bulky eyesores.
Hidden storage under the stairs, smooth-fronted cupboards and wall hooks are all great solutions to consider.
You might not think you want a table in your hallway, but don't overlook the importance of one.
A table will give you somewhere to stand your lamps, be a handy spot for post and keys and offer the ideal place for taking a moment to gathering your thoughts before you leave the house.
