Best ever interior design advice

Do you ever flick through interior design magazines and look on wonderfully informative websites and think there's some contradictory advice? We know we do, so set out on a mission to simplify everything by putting together the best 45 interior design tips of all time. And here we are today, with part one.
We can't pretend it's a chore having to look at the projects incredibly talented interior designers are completing, as we enjoy it no end and get such a sense of satisfaction from knowing you love seeing our top picks too.
Inspiring people to create daring and personal interior schemes is such a joy so read on if you're keen to be inundated with inspiration and professional advice. And don't forget to return for parts two and three!
Choosing cushions that are exactly the same colour as your sofa will make for a bland an uninteresting room, so try to embrace a little contrast.
If you're feeling extra brave, we also suggest opting for some luxury fabrics, such as velvet, which is huge news this year!
We know a lot of people like a low slung bed but choosing a higher version (with a tall headboard) will naturally make your bedroom look higher and more spacious.
It's these optical illusions that make much more of a space without needing to call in the builders!
Speaking of making rooms look and feel larger, using light colours on the walls and ceilings will absolutely create the illusion of extra space.
White is a classic choice for both, but there are some wonderful 'new neutrals' that are gaining popularity that can also do the job. Think about pale blues, greys and pinks.
Don't think that studio flats are just pokey, one-room living spaces for students! They're fast becoming havens of innovation and style.
From sliding screen doors to clever uses for wall niches and genius lighting techniques, they have a lot to teach us.
The temptation to use bath mats is understandable as they have a plastic backing that makes them easy to use in a wet space, but they always look cheap.
Instead, lay a proper rug and simply hang it on your radiator or towel rail if it gets damp. It'll look far classier on the floor than a naff waterproof alternative.
Don't overlook your hallway in terms of design. It's so much more than just a transitional space; it's your home's first impression on guests, your welcome home at the end of a long day and a prime opportunity for some daring, eye-catching design.
homify hint: Bold wallpapers are a fantastic idea for hallways.
Bedroom ambience is a greatly undervalued thing and we have no idea why.
You need soft illumination when it comes to relaxing and unwinding ahead of a good night's sleep, so grab a pair off table lamps and switch off the main light.
We know loud prints and geometric shapes are popular at the moment but think twice if you want to add some textiles to your home.
Patterned versions can shrink a room in an instant, whereas neutral colour varieties add sophistication and comfort without altering the perceived space.
Interior designers are really passionate about this tip so, for a stylish home, pay attention!
Do not (we repeat, do not) fold your throw rugs into neat little squares as it looks too contrived. Instead, drape them gracefully over large furniture items as though they've simply been casually discarded for future use.
We had no idea that this was such a huge no-no. However, now we do, we have to admit it makes perfect sense.
A mirror hung opposite a door will shrink a space and make it feel disjointed, as you'll look at yourself every time you walk in. Instead, hang opposite blank walls to create a feeling of increased dimensions.
If you have a few empty corners in your home, don't be tempted to instantly reach for small and unnecessary tables.
Instead, opt for some large house plants. Not only will they make your home look more stylish and put together, they'll also help to purify your air!
If you have some patio doors that have seen better days, or outdated French doors, why not swap them out for some folding versions?
Hugely popular right now, bi-fold doors add a high-end look to a home by helping blur the line between spaces with ease.
You're so busy making sure your lighting is on point everywhere in your home, you've probably neglected to think about your wardrobe. Most of us do, but once you have a well lit closet, you'll wonder how you ever coped without it.
It's a great way to keep your wardrobe tidy and neat as you'll find whatever you need straight away!
Lots of people would love to have a white living room suite but are put off because of the fear of upkeep. Interior designers want you to forget this and simply consider more robust, white fabrics, such as leather.
White furniture looks effortlessly stylish and leather is a timeless classic that can be kept clean with some soft wiping.
A tried and tested method for making any room feel larger, installing huge mirrors is a top tip that we don't think will ever go out of fashion.
Perfect for hallways, cramped living rooms or bijou bedrooms, a floor-to-ceiling mirror will give you such a sense of space you'll swear your house has doubled in size!
Don't forget to come back tomorrow for part two but in the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 homes with perfect Feng Shui.