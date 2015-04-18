Quintessentially English galley kitchens

When we think about galley kitchens we undoubtedly imagine a cosseted, cloistered compartment in a ship, airplane or train. Not necessarily the best image to conjure up when planning a kitchen renovation, but surprisingly, the galley kitchen is a wonderfully efficient, and space saving way to plan one’s cook space. These days you don’t need to fly a Douglas DC-3, or hop aboard a naval ship to see a fine galley work its magic. These kitchens are interior design lifesavers, ushering in a convenient way to organise space, and ensure maximum efficiency in both layout and style. Traditionally a design for the air, rail or sea, the galley has worked its way into our homes and has become a staple style for any dwelling in need of an accessible work space, and a way reduce congestion. Generally the kitchen is situated against one or two walls with the absence of a dining table to maximise space and increase movement.
These days however there are several different designs, such as the U-shaped kitchen layout, and kitchens incorporating islands and tables. So where to start when designing a galley kitchen? Take a look at the following examples below and get some inspiration for your next kitchen remodel and renovation.
This beautiful galley kitchen combines everything we love about a classic country kitchen with a hint of modern convenience, and a spattering of elegant style. Think shaker style joinery with a heat storage stovetop, wall mounted lighting and plenty of exposed shelving. The galley kitchen here is long and lean, it makes the most of the space available and in doing so, manages to create a cooking space that feels airy, open and lavish. To emulate this wonderful design, simply add a neutral colour scheme, timber cabinetry, vintage accessories, and one friendly old farm dog.
The shaker style kitchen is one of simplicity yet beauty, it takes modest materials and transforms them into a useable and practical piece of furniture. A shaker galley kitchen not only benefits the space in terms of its functionality, but becomes a stylish and surprisingly attractive room. Often we have a space which is difficult to use, in this case the room is long and lean. Trying to fit a kitchen into a long room can sometimes pose problems, but in this example the galley formation has worked wonderfully to create an organised and fashionable space. Try putting the working benches on either side of the room, and a long kitchen island within the centre. This will allow extra bench space and make the most of the area.
A galley kitchen is often long and lean, the joinery runs alongside two walls and can make the most of a small, seemingly difficult space. This kitchen displays a galley style kitchen that has utilised different textures to increase the spacious feeling and atmosphere within the room. The kitchen island, which is not built against a wall, is constructed of marble and timber, and incorporates stainless steel appliances. The galley edge of the kitchen is a veneer in a dark green charcoal with a workable stainless steel bench top. To top off this space, the polished concrete floor evokes a sense of practicality and usefulness. If you wish to evoke the sense of a galley kitchen in your own home, you do not necessarily have to have two walls upon which to build. Consider one wall with long and lean joinery, and the other side can be a kitchen island which offers practicality and style.
This galley kitchen utilises a few different styles within its design. It is an eat-in kitchen, a galley kitchen and a blend of contemporary and traditional décor. Think sleek joinery with contemporary finishes, upholstered island seating, and statement industrial light fittings. This is in direct contrast to the rustic nature of the home, the exposed timber beam ceiling, the slate flooring and the white stucco walls. The result of this space is a highly intriguing, innovative and original, it utilises the best parts of each scheme and incorporates them effortlessly and stylishly.