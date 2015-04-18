Quintessentially English galley kitchens

When we think about galley kitchens we undoubtedly imagine a cosseted, cloistered compartment in a ship, airplane or train. Not necessarily the best image to conjure up when planning a kitchen renovation, but surprisingly, the galley kitchen is a wonderfully efficient, and space saving way to plan one’s cook space. These days you don’t need to fly a Douglas DC-3, or hop aboard a naval ship to see a fine galley work its magic. These kitchens are interior design lifesavers, ushering in a convenient way to organise space, and ensure maximum efficiency in both layout and style. Traditionally a design for the air, rail or sea, the galley has worked its way into our homes and has become a staple style for any dwelling in need of an accessible work space, and a way reduce congestion. Generally the kitchen is situated against one or two walls with the absence of a dining table to maximise space and increase movement.

These days however there are several different designs, such as the U-shaped kitchen layout, and kitchens incorporating islands and tables. So where to start when designing a galley kitchen? Take a look at the following examples below and get some inspiration for your next kitchen remodel and renovation.