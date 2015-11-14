Add some WOW to your garden!

The hanging gardens of Babylon, even though their location is still to be established, have elevated into a world wonder. And not without justification; the ascending tiered gardens, full of trees and vines, were a marvel of engineering. They were the pride and joy of Babylonians.

To reach the ingenuity of Babylonians might be somewhat impossible but that does not mean your garden should not be a distinctive feature of your home. From simple stuff, such as outdoor furniture and lighting, to a more drastic change by building pathways and ponds, there are several ways of transforming your garden into a wonder. Perhaps not the world's best but surely your neighbourhood's!

Lets take a look at 7 ways that can make your garden more interesting than ever…