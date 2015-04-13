Kitchens for a busy home

Kitchens are integral to the functionality of a home—they provide a central point for refuelling oneself, socialising with friends and family, and relaxing after a long day. The eat-in kitchen provides all that and more. Who needs a second room for dining, when you can combine both rooms into one? More than simply a kitchen, the eat-in space is a multi-tasker, an excellent way to bring people together. Gone are the days of the closed-off kitchen, where poor designated souls slave away in the kitchen alone. This kitchen design creates conversation, a place to discuss, chat and participate in the preparation, cooking, and eating process. Not only a space saver, the eat-in kitchen allows a sense of cohesion within the home.

Open up your floorplan, consider this highly versatile style of cook space, and provide a place for friends to hang out, children to do homework, and family to gather. Want to see some great examples? Take a look below, and begin planning your next multi-functional, open plan kitchen today.