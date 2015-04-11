Stunning spring gardens

Gardens—wide open expanses and outdoor spaces where we can take in the all the grandeur that Mother Nature has to offer. As humans, we have an affinity with nature, we are part of it, and within this delicate ecosystem, we need to respect the outdoor places that bring us joy, relaxation and renewal. So what is the hallmark of a fine garden? Perhaps liveability, something family friendly where you can spend your time enjoying the sun, taking a break, and socialising with those you care about. Or maybe it is a space filled with bright blooms of colour, an eclectic space that evokes a sense of magic, enchantment and vivacity. On the other hand, a garden might be a place of stylish practicality, somewhere to sit and read a book, host an alfresco dinner, or hang one’s washing during summer. Whichever garden you relate to most, it should be a space of enjoyment, grace, pleasure and delight.
Take a gander over the following examples below, and get excited about these spring-ready gardens that are sure to encourage you to spend a little less time in front of the television and a little more time outdoors.
Let spring into your garden this season with some colour. One of the best elements of the springtime, is the wonderful floral blooms that bring with them fresh and lively fragrance. Ensure your garden is spring-ready and in full bloom with a colourful and stunningly stylish garden. Nowhere to plant flowers? Think about some planters and fill them with plentiful varieties and let some colour into your outdoor space.
Take a look at this stylish space—replete with a variety of topiaries and small hedge plants, this garden is stunningly well-designed and perfectly formed. Within this stylistic space there is also a sense of effortlessness. The overgrown lavender bushes circle the space and give the sense of a cottage garden, with the added sophistication of a planned English garden.
What would spring and summer be without somewhere to rest and relax away from the bright rays of sunshine? This cabana-cum-gazebo is an excellent example of a stylish resting space, Take a peek inside this Zen-like space and you see one large multi-person couch and bonsai trees. If you are thinking of incorporating a space such as this in your own garden, ensure you plan it properly by ensuring it has enough space both within the structure and outside the exterior as well.
When we think of British gardens, we immediately think of stylish wide open spaces. This garden is large and lush whilst providing a huge expanse of lawn upon which to bask in the spring sun. The key to this garden is the clever planting. The large trees are at the end of the garden, while the smaller trees are planted further in towards the centre of the space. In addition to the large trees and shrubs, there is a floral arrangement of plants at the end of the garden that provide a colourful and bright vista for the occupant.
A grand manor deserves a grand garden—this garden is not only outstanding and luxurious, but also expansive and well-designed. With a sweeping creek working its way through this space, the garden meanders around with ease echoing the shape and form with a series of paths, driveways and lawn areas.
Part cottage garden, and part eclectic outdoor haven, this space oozes character and evokes a sense of charm and beauty. This garden is full of intrigue, from the meandering path that weaves from the alfresco dining to the entertaining patio, the space is vivid, mysterious and exciting. If you want a spring garden that exudes vivacity and energy, look no further than this compact yet colourful garden.