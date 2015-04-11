Stunning spring gardens

Gardens—wide open expanses and outdoor spaces where we can take in the all the grandeur that Mother Nature has to offer. As humans, we have an affinity with nature, we are part of it, and within this delicate ecosystem, we need to respect the outdoor places that bring us joy, relaxation and renewal. So what is the hallmark of a fine garden? Perhaps liveability, something family friendly where you can spend your time enjoying the sun, taking a break, and socialising with those you care about. Or maybe it is a space filled with bright blooms of colour, an eclectic space that evokes a sense of magic, enchantment and vivacity. On the other hand, a garden might be a place of stylish practicality, somewhere to sit and read a book, host an alfresco dinner, or hang one’s washing during summer. Whichever garden you relate to most, it should be a space of enjoyment, grace, pleasure and delight.

Take a gander over the following examples below, and get excited about these spring-ready gardens that are sure to encourage you to spend a little less time in front of the television and a little more time outdoors.