Simple landscaping tips for your garden

Whether you have a postage stamp sized dot of lawn, or a sprawling acre of rolling green grass, your garden is more often than not a space where you can step out from behind a computer, television or desk and enjoy the fresh, crisp air. As busy and dutiful employees, mothers, fathers, husbands and wives, our lives are filled with responsibility and chaotic ups and downs. Time spent outdoors is proven to reduce stress, increase mobility, and ensure you don’t lose touch with the natural world. Cities can become concrete jungles; regulate your intake of urban life with a dose of good outdoor enjoyment. Conversely, if you happen to live in the countryside, ensure your space is conducive to making the most of the area.

With the sun shining and the snow well and truly melted, it’s time to give your outdoor space a well-overdue makeover and refresh. You needn’t be a green thumb or a landscaper to be able to do some pretty cool stuff with your garden. Take some hints from homify, check out the stylish examples below, and begin planning your renovation with our simple and practical landscaping tips.