The very best of classic English design

Grandeur, opulence, luxury—when we talk about classical design, we immediately think of chandeliers, plush textiles, well-made timber furniture, and all the appropriately lavish trimmings. But what is classic design? Where do we begin to decide what is elegantly archetypal and what isn’t? From the simple and stylish interior of a neutral bedroom, to a sumptuous and majestic entry hall, each classic space has something individual to impart upon its occupant, as well as a sophisticated story to tell.

If you are thinking of implementing a little classic charm and grace into your domestic space, take a look at the following examples below, and let homify spruce up your home with a dash of time-honoured design inspiration.