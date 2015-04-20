The very best of classic English design

Grandeur, opulence, luxury—when we talk about classical design, we immediately think of chandeliers, plush textiles, well-made timber furniture, and all the appropriately lavish trimmings. But what is classic design? Where do we begin to decide what is elegantly archetypal and what isn’t? From the simple and stylish interior of a neutral bedroom, to a sumptuous and majestic entry hall, each classic space has something individual to impart upon its occupant, as well as a sophisticated story to tell.
If you are thinking of implementing a little classic charm and grace into your domestic space, take a look at the following examples below, and let homify spruce up your home with a dash of time-honoured design inspiration.
When you think of classic interiors, you think of grand entry halls, plush carpet, shiny polished timber, and gloriously elegant décor—this space ticks all of those boxes and more. Truly a space of grand luxury and opulence, this room is more of a living space than an entry foyer. From the oversized mantelpiece, to the wide sweeping staircase, the room is truly a sight to behold. If you want to emulate the classic luxury of this space, think dark red hues blended with lighter mushroom and cream tones. In addition, elegant traditional furniture and an oversized statement light fitting complete the space, and put the finishing touches on this stylish design.
This classic living space is straight out of a fairy tale, replete with statement chandelier and a pair of pale pink armchairs, the room oozes glamour and bubbly opulence. Emulate this stylish design in your own abode with traditional furniture, neutral tones, and plenty of gold ornamentation.
Every classic room requires a comfortable reading parlour. This room is a simple yet functionally stylish space. The feature of this room is the built-in book shelves that adorn two of the walls. With enough space for all of the families reading material, these shelves have the added benefit of incorporating two built-in upholstered seats, perfect for reading, writing or simply relaxing.
This space is a classic—white furniture, symmetrical side tables and lamps, along with a neutral colour scheme and timber heritage tables. However this space injects a little contemporary flair in the form of a zebra print cowhide rug. The colour scheme although traditional, is also a timeless choice for many modern residences. The darker mushroom tone on the walls reflects wonderfully against the cream furniture and door frames, leaving a space that feels elegant and in touch with the contemporary aesthetic
When choosing classic design and décor for your home, you will want to ensure you pick the right flooring for your space. Along with the traditional timber floorboards, there is also the choice of carpet. This carpeted room exemplifies a strong sense of classic design, and well-chosen colour scheme. The muted and neutral shade of the carpet goes perfectly with the warm cream wallpaper, and duck-egg blue seating.
Often individuals have a fireplace in their home that has seen better days—it is old, worn, and definitely not presenting itself as a showpiece to the centre of the room. This example illustrates a beautiful classic designed mantel that would work in a modern or traditional home. The exposed brick work is rustic yet elegant, and creates warmth within the room. Along with this, the gorgeous mirror is flanked by a pair of lovely wall sconces which add style and life to the space.
Looking for a classic room that is a little different? Something that combines a hint of modernity along with the classic colours and elegance of a traditional design? This room is an excellent example of retro furniture being incorporated into heritage architecture and design. Choose mid-century 50s furniture, white painted floorboards and traditional mantelpiece to create a space of timelessness and flair.