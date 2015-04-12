Classic well-designed wardrobes

Wardrobes—functional, practical, useful and a necessity, so why is it so many of us have an awkward, inefficient, unattractive, or simply unhelpful robe? Plenty of time is spent on bedroom décor and decoration; we devote countless hours and deliberate over choosing a new bed, a new pillow and even new linen, so it makes sense that we should spend equal time choosing an orderly and well-designed wardrobe. Yet we simply don’t. Our clothes spaces are prone to becoming sties—chaotic places that mess and jumble our goods to such a state that most of us lose track of what we actually have inside.
A messy wardrobe wreaks havoc with our interior aesthetic and can in turn lead to inefficiency and daily disruption. Time to change the way we store and hang our clothes; treat them well, and get a little inspiration from the following examples to implement a little bit of order without compromising aesthetics.
One of the most common wardrobes to install into a bedroom is an integrated one—built against the room’s wall, the integrated wardrobe continues the cornices and skirting board around the wardrobe and ensures a seamless built-in system of storage cupboards. This example is a great illustration of how a wardrobe can effortlessly blend into the surrounding décor, and ensure the piece of furniture is recessive and in-keeping.
Now, chances are we all remember mirrored sliding doored wardrobes. Popular during the 80s and 90s, these wardrobes were often unappealing additions to small rooms that crowded the space and left you feeling as though you were surrounded by a large wall of mirror. Not these days however, sliding door wardrobes are indeed an excellent choice for a smaller room, as you don’t need space to open the doors outward. This example illustrates how a contemporary robe with sliding doors can act as a stylish and seamless addition to a space, ensuring it is functional, beautiful and unobtrusive. Pair this with wall mounted lights, plush textiles, and neutral colour scheme.
This is most likely a wardrobe that many individuals are unfamiliar with. This open wardrobe uses a section of empty wall, or partition, to create a divider that acts as a bedhead, as well as a robe. Consider this type of room divider if you have a large space and would like to create a separate area in your bedroom for a dressing space, or simply like the airiness and accessibility of the open robe.
Something most people fail to integrate into their wardrobe is a good amount of compartments and dividers for smaller wearables. Jewellery, scarves, ties and watches are pieces of attire that, if not correctly stored, can get lost within a larger space or cupboard. If you are looking for a classic solution to your wardrobe woes, think about including some stylish compartments such as the example demonstrates above. They will not only suit your classic wardrobe, but provide a versatile and useful drawer upon which to organise all of your important goods.
A classic wardrobe, is the ‘walk-in’. This oversized dressing and storage space is a timeless and useful way to store all of your clothing appurtenances, as well as a luxurious and exciting dressing space. If you have the room to incorporate a spacious walk in wardrobe, it can act as more than just a robe, but a practical, orderly, and fashionable way to keep everything in its right place and within close reach.
A classic wardrobe utilises textures and tones to create something in-keeping with its surroundings, and ensures the space is orderly, organised, and stylish. This classic yet modern design fulfils all of those items. Firstly the robe is matched in a neutral and crisp white tone that further matches the coordinating bed linen. Furthermore, the timber interior contrasts perfectly and creates a sense of intrigue and depth within the room.