Classic well-designed wardrobes

Wardrobes—functional, practical, useful and a necessity, so why is it so many of us have an awkward, inefficient, unattractive, or simply unhelpful robe? Plenty of time is spent on bedroom décor and decoration; we devote countless hours and deliberate over choosing a new bed, a new pillow and even new linen, so it makes sense that we should spend equal time choosing an orderly and well-designed wardrobe. Yet we simply don’t. Our clothes spaces are prone to becoming sties—chaotic places that mess and jumble our goods to such a state that most of us lose track of what we actually have inside.

A messy wardrobe wreaks havoc with our interior aesthetic and can in turn lead to inefficiency and daily disruption. Time to change the way we store and hang our clothes; treat them well, and get a little inspiration from the following examples to implement a little bit of order without compromising aesthetics.