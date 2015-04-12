Bathroom remodelling tips and tricks

Hospital-issue flaky mint walls, sickly sweet apricot tiles, and a mirror whose edges are flaking and losing their silver. Sound familiar? Unfortunately too many of us have suffered through some truly terrible bathrooms. From garish and gaudy 60s suburbia, to the white laminate counter tops of 90s nightmares, we have all experienced a bad wash space in one form or another. Our bathrooms are the first thing we see in the morning; in order to kick your day off in the right direction, you need a splendiferous spot that is clean and organised. Out with the technicolour tiled monstrosities, rid yourself of the mouldy oak cabinetry, and toss the terrible terrazzo.

If your bathroom is lacking a little oomph, old, worn out, or in need of facelift, you may want to consider a remodel. But where to begin? Take a gander over the following examples below, get some inspiration, and ensure you wake up each morning to a fresh, clean and renewed space.