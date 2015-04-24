5 ways to make most of the springtime sun

Winter has well and truly left the building, spring has arrived and the sun’s rays are sparkling down upon us in all their luminous glory. By now, we have all had our fill of basking indoors by open fires and cosying up under blankets. It’s time to stretch our sedentary legs, head outdoors for some sunshine and banish that well-nursed vitamin D deficiency. As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter it's important to take all the available opportunities to soak up the rays and luxuriate in that warmth. There are several ways to maximise the spring sun around the home, such as new furniture, larger windows, or some fresh outdoor equipment.
For a few ideas and some extra encouragement check out the following examples and begin implementing a new way to enjoy the delightful climatic shift.
One of the best ways to soak up the spring sun is on a banana lounge. A lounger, sunbather or banana lounge is an idea way to perfectly sprawl oneself and wait for the warm rays to hit your body. Now we’re not talking about those flimsy foldable plastic loungers that adorn the pool side cabanas of 2-star motels. These days there are countless choices when it comes to stylish and elegant seating upon which to lounge, relax and unwind. Take a look at this example, this pair of timber deck chairs are perfectly coordinated with their surroundings, well-constructed, and an interesting alternative to the typical banana lounge. Place these outside on your deck or terrace, and sip your apéritif in style.
If a banana lounge isn’t relaxing enough, perhaps a hammock will do the trick? This stylish freestanding hammock from Hen and Hammock is an ideal way to enjoy a tranquil time in the sun. Forget about the need for trees, and the bothersome installation that comes with regular hammocks—place this piece of furniture under the cool shade of a tree, on the open expanse of a lawn area, or simply on a deck or terrace. Soak up the sun, and enjoy the springtime air.
An outdoor entertaining area isn’t complete without some stylish and functional seating. This example shows how a simple deck area is transformed into a multi-functional eating, relaxing, and entertaining space. Choose furniture that is comfortable, waterproof and hard-wearing for your outdoor space. Ensure you pick a setting that will accommodate the number of people you intend to host, as well as ensuring the area is coordinated with matching or contrasting accessories. Furthermore, if you intend to entertain or relax outdoors, safeguard yourself against the harsher rays by guaranteeing you have sufficient shade and protection.
Another excellent way to make the most of the spring and summer sun is with windows. Often indoors, we tend to seat ourselves away from the windows, towards the centre of the room. However, to maximise the warm glow of the sun’s rays, try placing an armchair or two, by the window in full view of the outdoors. This example is a perfect illustration of a stylish armchair that is coordinated with a side table, and takes advantage of the floor to ceiling windows. Use this space to read, relax, or simply take a nap, while basking in the serene luminosity of the spring sun.
Atrium style ceilings are truly stunning. Not only do they let in copious amounts of light, but they enhance the space by infusing a sense of airiness and spaciousness. The typical space for an atrium ceiling is a conservatory, but you will find there are numerous other applications for this versatile ceiling choice. Try an atrium ceiling above your dining space, lounge room, or even kitchen to enhance the natural light, and invite the sunshine inside.
Would you like some more inspiration? Check out the following ideabooks below:
Attractive atrium inspired ceilings