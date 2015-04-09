5 modern bird houses

Bird houses are not only a nice feature to liven up your garden, but they're also great for the environment, too. Whether you're motivated by the sound of birdsong in the morning, or by the buzz you feel when giving back to nature, a birdhouse is still very much a staple in modern gardens and can make a big difference to your outdoor space. After all, we have a responsibility to look after the environment, so why not start with your own back yard? Birds are particularly useful to us for a number of reasons: they get rid of insects which like to eat the plants, they fertilise the ground, and they have a role to play in the pollination process. Not to mention, birds can also be quite cute!

Watching them come and go, nesting in the birdhouse and pecking at the seeds left out on the bird table, can be an enjoyable and interesting pastime as there are so many species to observe. If you're put off by the idea that bird houses aren't stylish enough for a modern garden, think again! This collection of funky feeding stations and brilliant bird houses show exactly why we still love them…