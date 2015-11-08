Top 5 Projects of the Week: The 19th Century House With a Huge Secret to Decorating A Modern Hallway

We always like to begin our Sunday mornings in the same way; a read through the newspaper, a pot of freshly brewed coffee and then a look back at the most popular projects on homify over the last seven days. As you're reading this, perhaps you enjoy a similar routine.
Our Top 5 this week contains three additions to our ongoing 360° series, including an incredibly updated 19th century home and a residential renovation of a plane hangar, as well as a look at the benefits of living in a modular home.
So, another diverse bunch of articles to pick over this week, proving what an interesting audience we have here on homify… enjoy!
Top of the pile this week was this absolutely stunning home, which was one of 14 semi-detached houses dating from the early 19th century. It was one of the earliest to be built on its street and would have originally had the benefit of a large garden to the rear.
By 2011 this house had been changed to such an extent that it’s interior became dark and oppressive, while the garden was reduced to two small, barely useful courtyards. That’s when a dramatic change occurred. Planning permission was granted to demolish the two existing properties on the site, while retaining the historic façade, to create one amazing and incredibly luxurious family home that boasts five bedrooms, pool, spa, cinema room, staff flat and even joins to a mews house to offer a further two bedrooms and bathrooms for guests!
Second on our weekly hall of fame is this article about the benefits of living in a wooden modular home. Perhaps the financial aspects of downsizing from a 'normal' home to a modular build might be obvious but have you considered the flexibility they offer in terms of design? And location?
Modular houses are the building of the future, providing amazing design opportunities for the homes of tomorrow. We presented some of our favourite examples and the response was great! What a cool set of readers we have!
The third most read article this week was this amazing project in Saint-Hilaire-du-Rosier, a secluded village in southern France. A fairly ordinary home from the outside? Perhaps. But what generated the interest in this home was the glorious modernisation of the property inside and to the rear exterior. Originally two adjoining terrace houses, the young couple who purchased the home combined the two houses and, with the help of local architecture firm Lautrefabrique, they managed to achieve their dream home.
One article that took us slightly by surprise with its popularity was our feature on decorating tips for a modern hallway. Perhaps we underestimated how much you enjoy modern interior design but consider the message received loud and clear!
Our tips included creating a small, inconspicuous greenhouse (such as the one pictured), focusing on colour accents and using accessories, such as dried flower arrangements and mirrors, to display your personality and add character to the room that visitors to your home will see first.
Filling the final coveted position in our homify Top 5 for this week is the High Flying Home. Titled because this apparently unassuming home used to be an aircraft hangar that housed two-engine aeroplanes! Completely transformed by Agence MGA Architecte in France, it is now a beautiful, modern family residence, which makes great use of the hangar’s interesting form. Sounds intriguing? Well, go take a better look but try to keep your feet on terra firma!
As always, we hope you’ve enjoyed this look back at this week’s most popular homify features and to see you again, same time next week!