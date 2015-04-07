Wooden flooring ideas

Timber is arguably the most popular, versatile, hard-wearing and visually stunning of all building materials. The versatility of timber has ensured it has been used in constructing every aspect of the home, including the framework, façades, roofing, furniture, decorations, and in this case, the flooring.

The floor is the first part of the room we notice whenever we enter a space. It is the aspect of a room that is the most used, and the floor is the part of the home that often remains the same throughout time. For this reason, your choice of flooring is of utmost of importance, and must be carefully considered to ensure it stands the test of time both physically and aesthetically. Timber floors are timeless, and are available in an endless amount of tones, finishes, shapes and sizes, and to suit all budgets. Today, we want to give you a brief breakdown of wooden flooring options, to help you better understand which timber floor might be best suited to you and your home.