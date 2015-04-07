Before & after: porters' lodge to modern studio

Now we'll explore the bathroom and kitchen after the renovation work. Note that in a space so narrow, the appliances which need to be connected to the plumbing system are located next to each other for convenience. The bathroom is easily accessible by the stairs, with a polished concrete divider echoing the splashback in the kitchen, which creates a dialogue between the two spaces.

At only 17m², this pretty studio had to be designed intelligently, with storage and floor space a priority. In light of these requirements, the bathroom has been elevated 80cm to provide extra space for the water heater.