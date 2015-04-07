Renovated city centre apartment

The occupants of this stunning penthouse flat had been looking for what seemed like ages before they decided to purchase two apartments, and have them renovated by Brooklyn-based Architects General Assembly. Today, we're lucky enough to be able to take a tour of the finished product: a modern and stylish property, which you would never have guessed used to be two separate flats. Now packed with character, colour, and cutting-edge design, this trendy city pad responds to both a desire for a stylish living space, and a practical, liveable home.

The design employs plenty of natural materials, keeping the environment at the forefront of the project, as well as reclaimed wood floors, marble slabs in the bathroom and kitchen, and custom Walnut millwork. There are some stunning examples of contemporary interior design, with steel and glass doors providing some division within the largely open-plan space. As General Assembly point out, it's clear that one does not need to live in a cold white box to enjoy a modern space .