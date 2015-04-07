Renovated city centre apartment

The occupants of this stunning penthouse flat had been looking for what seemed like ages before they decided to purchase two apartments, and have them renovated by Brooklyn-based Architects General Assembly. Today, we're lucky enough to be able to take a tour of the finished product: a modern and stylish property, which you would never have guessed used to be two separate flats. Now packed with character, colour, and cutting-edge design, this trendy city pad responds to both a desire for a stylish living space, and a practical, liveable home.
The design employs plenty of natural materials, keeping the environment at the forefront of the project, as well as reclaimed wood floors, marble slabs in the bathroom and kitchen, and custom Walnut millwork. There are some stunning examples of contemporary interior design, with steel and glass doors providing some division within the largely open-plan space. As General Assembly point out, it's clear that
one does not need to live in a cold white box to enjoy a modern space.
The kitchen in this apartment is really something to behold, not least because of the fantastic view out over New York City. It's easy to imagine cooking dinner whilst looking out over the city's skyline, feeling very much part of the neighbourhood.
The apartment is, of course, special for a number of reasons: firstly, we have to talk about the high end interiors, including the marble work tops and splash back. The marble is a perfect partner to the hardwood cupboards, kitchen island, and wooden floor, which is a slightly different shade to create some variety in tone. Copper, which is becoming increasingly popular in modern interiors, features on the cooker in the form of the dials, providing a contrast to the stainless steel hob and oven.
The dining area is simple, but certainly not boring. White walls provide a blank canvas to display art work, and the minimalist design ensures that the interiors don't dominate the view. The elegant wooden floorboards and wooden dining table bring warmth to the interiors, whilst creating a tasteful, classic image. However, the quirky metal and concrete seats add an ultra modern twist that firmly establishes this home in the current moment.
Bold prints and primary colours: probably not the first things which spring to mind when you hear the words
New York penthouse, but that's exactly what we find in this sitting room. The occupants have opted for characterful and colourful pieces, but the white walls and cream suite mean that the overall look remains balanced rather than becoming overpowering.
In this shot we get a fantastic view through the large windows and patio doors, which appear to open on to a small balcony. Again, the skyline has a central role in the the design of the lounge, and is incorporated into the interiors as a focal feature. A large TV takes pride of place on the back wall—perfect for cosy movie nights cuddled up to the dog, who is already looking pretty comfy on the sofa here! The cabinet below the TV introduces a hint of retro glamour to the scene, illustrating how retro and eclectic designs can work well with modern, minimalist interiors.
The office space is located under the winding wooden staircase. The staircase moves away from traditional designs, playing with form and experimenting with aesthetics. The gaps in the bannisters allow light to reach the study area, and avoids making this cosy space feel too cramped. The various types of wood used create a layered, textured look, and the reflective surface of the desk breaks up the rich tones of the wood, keeping the room looking light and bright.
This quirky, contained bathroom is a bit of an optical illusion. It takes a moment to realise that the glass and steel doors next to the sink are actually hiding a large rain shower. The design is visually interesting and practical, utilising every inch of space. The reflective walls and frosted glass panels work to create a greater sense of space.
There is one clear stand-out design element here that can't be ignored, and that's the exotic jungle-print wallpaper! Luxurious hues of green and purple instantly grab your attention, but are toned down by the neutral colours elsewhere in the room, including the simple cream bedspread. Only two, unassuming bed-side tables can be spotted in the way of furnishings, which keeps the room looking fresh and open.
Have you enjoyed taking a look around this stylish apartment?
