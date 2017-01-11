The deceptively stylish family home

When it comes to building materials, wood and stone definitely deserve recognition, not only for being the most trusty options, but also for being the oldest. For these two materials have been prime tools ever since man started creating shelter for himself who knows how long ago – and they have lost nothing of their original charm.
Think about the natural quality they bring to a building and the harmonious connection they have with nature. In addition, both materials are quite flexible, treating us to various options in terms of colours and styles to give us the precise look and ambience we crave for our homes.
To celebrate the beauty (and reliability) of these two materials, we are dedicating today’s homify 360° highlight to a family home that makes superb use of both – inside and out.
Let’s take a look…
Even upon our first meeting with this gorgeous creation can we spot the two distinct materials on the outside façade, even though they have both been coated in the same anchor-toned grey. Both surfaces flaunt their own unique texture and pattern, ensuring a striking look for the house’s exterior façade while also complementing the shingled roof.
Only the front door and window frames opted to shy away from the grey palette, teasing us with a touch of warm honey-toned timber and crisp whites respectively.
Even though the colour scheme remains the same as the front, the rear side of the house is decked out in more wood than stone/brick. And what a perfect choice, for those timber surfaces are ideal for decorating the more relaxed back garden area, which gives the impression of a stylish houseboat.
How heavenly does that open terrace/wooden deck look?
It is only upon closer inspection that we can truly appreciate the mixing and matching of patterns and textures, especially once we zoom in on the front entrance.
Here is where wood, stone and glass combine to form a charming yet stylish mixture of modern materials, with the grey colour scheme ensuring an ambience of laid-back sophistication.
Even though we love a good dose of greys, we do recommend that one take a chance in exploring other areas of the colour wheel. The designers in charge here agreed, for they opted for off-whites and creamy hues to decorate the kitchen.
In addition to being beautiful, this modern kitchen also has the functionality feature down; check out those shelves and cabinetry, which provide so much potential in terms of storing and displaying a multitude of kitchen goodies.
Our favourite piece here? That contemporary extractor hood (in a steely grey) that magically disappears into the ceiling.
Characteristic of the modern design style, the kitchen shares its layout with the dining area and living room in an open-plan layout. But it is the dining area that we want to focus on first, for its location ensures a most pleasant spot for any meal, thanks to the generous windows/glass doors, as well as the fabulous skylight directly above the dining table.
Furniture-wise, we are dealing with a sturdy looking timber table in a warm honey hue, complemented pleasantly by Scandinavian-style chairs that balance out beautifully with the white walls and ceiling.
There are too many winning elements here to crown as winner, but we will mention that one of the superb elements is definitely that modern fireplace, which not only provides a toasty glow and comfy interior when the temperature drops, but also fashionably separates the living room from the dining area.
In keeping with the neutral colour palette, the furniture and décor pieces are all decked out in hues ranging from porcelain white and cloud grey to caramel brown and dove grey. And don’t overlook those magnificently sized doors and windows, which bring the fabulous landscape indoors to have its lush greens mix and match with the neutral tones of the interiors.
Simple, elegant, and definitely a most captivating design in our books!
Now for something completely different that you won’t want to miss; check out: Cornwall's upside down house.