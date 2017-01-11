The deceptively stylish family home

When it comes to building materials, wood and stone definitely deserve recognition, not only for being the most trusty options, but also for being the oldest. For these two materials have been prime tools ever since man started creating shelter for himself who knows how long ago – and they have lost nothing of their original charm.

Think about the natural quality they bring to a building and the harmonious connection they have with nature. In addition, both materials are quite flexible, treating us to various options in terms of colours and styles to give us the precise look and ambience we crave for our homes.

To celebrate the beauty (and reliability) of these two materials, we are dedicating today’s homify 360° highlight to a family home that makes superb use of both – inside and out.

Let’s take a look…