​This wasted space becomes a special place to live

Have you ever stopped and truly wondered what infinite possibilities architecture offers us? From creating brand new structures to reconstructing existing ones, architecture is pure magic when it comes to changing how we view (and feel about) a specific space. The reason why we seem to be in a reminiscing mood is because today’s ‘before and after’ piece is beautiful proof of how a run-down area can be transformed in its entirety.

The ‘before’ state of this structure was quite run-down and hideous, which only separates the ‘after’ results even further in terms of visual aesthetics and potential. Upon first look it will be quite impossible to be certain whether this is actually the same project – but trust us, it is.