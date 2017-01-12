​How to decorate your home like a professional designer

Here on homify we just love to decorate, whether it’s styling up a bedroom, picking out a centrepiece for the dining room, or opting for a full-blown kitchen renovation. However, smiles and giggles aside, designing your space can be quite an intimidating task, especially once words like “budget” and “clashing” are added into the mix. It’s enough to make anybody lose their focus and forget that interior decorating should also be fun!

So, what are your options? You can phone up one of our professional interior designers and decorators here on homify for some expert advice, or you can scroll ahead, gather some tips we’ve collected from the pros, and tackle that decorating project yourself.