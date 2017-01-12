This family built their dream home by the forest

Regardless of location or style, homify 360° is your top-notch source for noteworthy (and visually pleasing) architectural creations worldwide. Today’s discovery takes us across the pond to Canada, where the lush forests form the perfect location for a super contemporary family house that was in need of some upgrading.

The idea behind this creation was to design a paradise getaway where everyone could gather year round. And although the original building had been in the family for many years (it was originally constructed by the current owner's father), it became time for the existing abode to undergo a modern makeover.

Enter professional Toronto-based team BLDG Workshop, who were put in charge to style up the original structure and ensure some old touches of the existing house combine perfectly with the new style.

Let’s see the fantastic end results…