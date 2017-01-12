This family built their dream home by the forest

Regardless of location or style, homify 360° is your top-notch source for noteworthy (and visually pleasing) architectural creations worldwide. Today’s discovery takes us across the pond to Canada, where the lush forests form the perfect location for a super contemporary family house that was in need of some upgrading.
The idea behind this creation was to design a paradise getaway where everyone could gather year round. And although the original building had been in the family for many years (it was originally constructed by the current owner's father), it became time for the existing abode to undergo a modern makeover.
Enter professional Toronto-based team BLDG Workshop, who were put in charge to style up the original structure and ensure some old touches of the existing house combine perfectly with the new style.
Let’s see the fantastic end results…
We just love how the stone-clad façade fits in with the wooded surroundings, making it appear as if the house grew out of the mountain itself. Select timber touches (like the soffits) beautifully mirror the trees of the landscape.
The exterior finishes are consistent between the old and new parts of the home, with gently pitched roofs and large windows also doing a great job of unifying the two sections.
The lower-level entryway sets the tone for the home’s interior look: large glass panes that allow buckets of natural light to flow inside, illuminating the natural materials (mostly wood and stone) coated in earthy hues.
Wood on the ceiling, stairs and door mimic the trees that surround the home while also adding a warm and organic touch to the interior spaces.
But why so much stone? Because it is both an aesthetic and practical choice. Just think of how much beating hard-wearing tile floors can take (muddy hiking boots, snowy skis, regular mopping and polishing, etc.). For the same reason, a strong amount of stone was used on the walls too, seeing as it’s quite durable and won't show off every single scuff or dent.
Once we ascend to the house’s upper level it becomes clear that this structure was meant for large groups and tight-knit families. The art on the wall showcases the family's favourite activity front and centre: two canvases depict the skiing that draws everyone back to the chalet every year.
And once the whole family is together, they retreat to this main living area, which flaunts more than enough space for everyone. This large open-plan zone includes a dining area, a kitchen, as well as a living- and lounging room.
What could be better than serving up a hot meal after a chilly day of skiing? Doing it in the company of others in the same open-plan layout! This kitchen treats the inhabitants to a huge island, which also acts as a divider between the culinary spot and the adjoining spaces.
Notice the fireplace in the background: it’s the same stone that was used on the outside, covering the entire structure from floor to ceiling. And thanks to large windows on either side, the fireplace does not overwhelm the space at all.
For optimum lounging and relaxing, cosy sofas offer up soft spots around the fireplace. Grey seems to rule the colour palette of the upholstery, with interesting accents appearing in the form of a wooden coffee table and a brightly patterned rug.
The spaciousness of the room is enhanced by the soaring ceiling, clad in warm timber that beautifully links up with the wooden floors.
Apart from modernising the chalet, some substantial makeovers were also included in the process: walls were opened up, new flooring was laid that was consistent with that of the new addition, and dark-framed windows were installed.
In addition, this large room above was transformed into a bedroom, with a vaulted ceiling sporting a similar feel to the one in the great room. Here, the original planks were painted white, which adds a fresh airy feeling while still allowing the rustic character of the wood to shine.
Modern furniture choices (like the updated four-poster bed and floating nightstands) echo the aesthetic of the newly renovated space.
Throughout the enormous house, the designers carefully considered all their touches to ensure the end result was a space that’s both practical and appealing.
In this bathroom, floating vanities in a beautiful dark wood are topped with sleek white counters, leaving open floor space for a more visually spacious look. And to boot, those large drawers provide ample storage, meaning a cluttered bathroom is a sight not to be seen in this house.
Quite a majestic and delightful house to retreat to for some R&R during the weekends and holidays, don’t you think?
