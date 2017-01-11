Your browser is out-of-date.

11 wooden homes for a natural life

press profile homify
Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
If the idea of escaping to a log cabin has long appealed to you, this article is definitely going to make that dream a top priority! We've found 11 of the most beautiful wooden homes out there, which not only offer stunning aesthetics, but also wonderful character and the promise of enjoying a more organic living experience. 

Regardless of whether they're found in the country or in an urban location, these homes all masterfully blur the line between nature and man-made creations, so let's take a closer look and see which style appeals to you most!

1. Small and mighty

This might not be an enormous house, but in terms of style and design it is nothing short of a giant. 

The modern aesthetic has notes of traditional architecture to it but, by adding in the black framework, there is a notable contrast that allows the natural beauty of the wood to shine through.

2. A luxury ranch

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
When you love the idea of a traditional wooden home that's surrounded by nature but devoid of neighbours, a large ranch home, such as this, might be just the ticket.

We love the two-storey design, covered porch and gentle integration with the garden and surroundings.

3. Alpine chic

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Think about wooden cabins and what springs to mind? We're willing to bet that something along these lines is exactly what your brain paints a picture of, and why wouldn't it be?

Lovely large logs, a practical and rustic design, and a raised porch are all standard motifs for a traditional cabin and we can see why they're such a classic choice!

4. Wooden annex awesomeness

Log Cabin
What a wonderful one-storey annex home! Clad in wood, it really comes to life and looks fabulously modern, warm and inviting while also being a terrifically purse-friendly build. 

Talk about the perfect location for stowing family visitors when you need to maintain your own space!

5. Minimalism done right

Cedarcarte Garden living, Applecrate
We've seen our fair share of minimalist architecture here at homify and it's become plain to see that wood cladding really works perfectly as a façade finish. 

It's simple, clean, unfussy and perfectly mirrors what has been accomplished with the interior design.

6. Thoroughly modern styling

Lake Cabin
Wooden homes tend to invoke images of full logs and mountainous retreats, but we are enamoured with this wonderful modern take on a woodland cabin.

The striated exterior looks fresh and contemporary, while the open-plan interior simply flows, offering a calm space. 

7. Scandinavia in any country

Timber Clad Exterior
This home has been clearly created with Scandinavian design in mind and the clean lines, natural wood and open-plan interior are absolutely enticing. 

So elegant and yet as eye-catching and striking as any modern architecture you'll see, the genius is in the simplicity!

8. Beautiful and boxy

Estudios de cubierta inclinada 3, ecospace españa
This garden room is utter perfection, what with the miniature gable roof design and strong wood cladding finish. A corner sliding door design make the most of the space, while clever little windows add in natural light when needed. 

As a way of adding valuable extra space to the home without embarking on a costly extension, these wooden spaces are fabulous.

9. Urban revolution

Geschwister Scholl Allee, Carlos Zwick Architekten
If you thought wooden homes are only ever found in the forest or countryside, think again as there is a design revolution that is seeing more and more beautiful retreats springing up in urban locations.

What a wonderful way to enjoy some of the rest and recuperation that wood naturally offers, even in a city location!

10. Luxury living with larch

Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin
You certainly can't deny this wonderful home is anything other than stunning, can you? 

Despite being every inch a modernist build, the exceptional wood cladding is aesthetically interesting but also beds the home into the surroundings with a natural ease and grace. 

With a wooden terrace also in place, the look is complete!

11. The modern incarnation

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios
How's this for the last example of a wonderful take on a modern log cabin? 

Stacked and clad boxes all combine to create a beautiful living space that simply exist within green surroundings, totally changing our perception of what wooden homes are meant to look like. We don't know about you, but we're sold!

For even more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A cosy and warm wooden home.

Are you tempted by a wooden home?

