Surrey home decoration with family friendly design

This new build property in Farnham, Surrey has been built by the talented architects at C7 and is a bright and spacious family home for the lucky new occupants. As is typical of new build properties, the exterior is smart and uniform, displaying large windows, clear symmetry and order. The interior layout is practical and well-proportioned thanks to clever planning and good use of space.

This is in clear contrast to older properties, which usually require renovation to provide living spaces that are suitable for modern family life. In this home design everything is set out logically and functionality is a clear consideration that informs the project. However, that's not to say style and flair have been put on the back-burner in favour of practicality. The fresh, white interiors and country style meets modern décor has been carried off perfectly.

Come and see for yourself…