Surrey home decoration with family friendly design

This new build property in Farnham, Surrey has been built by the talented architects at C7 and is a bright and spacious family home for the lucky new occupants. As is typical of new build properties, the exterior is smart and uniform, displaying large windows, clear symmetry and order. The interior layout is practical and well-proportioned thanks to clever planning and good use of space.
This is in clear contrast to older properties, which usually require renovation to provide living spaces that are suitable for modern family life. In this home design everything is set out logically and functionality is a clear consideration that informs the project. However, that's not to say style and flair have been put on the back-burner in favour of practicality. The fresh, white interiors and country style meets modern décor has been carried off perfectly.
Come and see for yourself…
It's apparent from the exterior that this property is a new build. The combination of redbrick and sandstone, along with the pitched roofs and gravel driveway provide us with a good clue.
The uniform nature of the properties on this development ensures a seamless, tidy and cohesive look. Although the houses must conform to regulations and share a lot of similarities in terms of their exterior, as this home demonstrates, you can't assume the same about the interior!
The neutral colour scheme has been tastefully employed to create a sleek and modern, yet also relaxing, kitchen and dining space.
The ceiling spotlights and contemporary hanging lamps with clear glass shades illuminate the entire room, focusing specifically on the most used areas, such as the breakfast bar. The reflective surface of the breakfast bar contributes to the bright and fresh appearance and the decision to opt for light wooden floorboards rather than a darker timber also works to the same effect.
The stainless steel appliances bring a modern feel into this country style kitchen and, although the white cabinets and soft colour palette hint at traditional farmhouse style interiors, contemporary design elements are never far from sight.
The dining area is part of an open-plan layout, which allows for easy movement between the kitchen and the entertaining area. A more sociable arrangement like this encourages families to talk to each not just during meal times but whilst they cook and after dinner too.
Smells of succulent roasts and delicious cakes drift straight from the kitchen over to the table where eager, hungry guests are waiting. This modern kitchen and dining area strikes the perfect balance between being homely and warm, as well as stylish and contemporary.
A clean and summery colour scheme can be seen in the smart but comfortable living room. Tones of yellow and cream look sophisticated and give the room a bright, cheerful appearance.
The floral ottoman in the centre of the room provides a focal point, though the pattern itself is subtle and the colours blend with the rest of the décor. Simple furnishings and fittings, including a rustic wood burner, add character and country style charm to this simple but effective design.
White walls and traditional white linen bedsheets look crisp and fresh and the simple décor means there are no distractions to prevent the occupants from getting a good night's sleep.
This bedroom is a picture of calm and serenity, with only a handful of colourful flourishes to add vibrancy. A traditional approach has been taken to the interiors here, in a continuation of the minimal but cosy décor seen throughout this new build.
If you found this project interesting, you might also like to check out: The perfect new build.