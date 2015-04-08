Renovation Do's and Don'ts

The first room to consider when thinking about a renovation of your home is the kitchen. It is the room that is most used, and is a central meeting place of the home; the room a family will come together in when returning after a busy day. Everybody agrees this should be the first place to consider upgrading if you have just purchased a dated home, want to add value to your property, or are considering selling in the near future.

Stick to neutral colours to appeal to more potential buyers, and dress it up with colourful decorations like flowers, small appliances or tea towels.