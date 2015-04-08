Renovation Do's and Don'ts

There is a multitude of reasons why someone might want to renovate their home. Maybe your family has grown, and you need to adapt your space? Maybe your family has shrunk, and rather than moving, you have decided to stick it out, and adapt your home to your new lifestyle? Maybe you have just bought a home, or maybe you are readying it to sell, and looking to increase its value ? Whatever the case may be, there are a few simple do's and dont's when it comes to any renovation, big or small. Aside from the essential must-do's like creating a budget and doing your research, these 6 do's and don'ts will help your renovation be a worthwhile venture, adding value and making sure your money is well spent.
The first room to consider when thinking about a renovation of your home is the kitchen. It is the room that is most used, and is a central meeting place of the home; the room a family will come together in when returning after a busy day. Everybody agrees this should be the first place to consider upgrading if you have just purchased a dated home, want to add value to your property, or are considering selling in the near future.
Stick to neutral colours to appeal to more potential buyers, and dress it up with colourful decorations like flowers, small appliances or tea towels.
The second room to think about renovating in your home is the bathroom. Also a room that gets its fair share of use, and one that was once overlooked when it came to availability to natural light, a bright and modern bathroom is a real value-adder.
Old and dirty toilets, baths, showers and sinks are a real turn off, as is poor lighting. Always look to increasing natural light, be it through larger windows or even a skylight, and compensate with bright lighting for the evening. If space allows, consider adding or replacing a bath; a real draw for potential buyers. Much the same as the kitchen, stick with neutral colours that will ensure your bathroom remains fresh and enduring for years to come.
However you decide to adapt and update your home, always consider the environment. Be it with eco-friendly taps and faucets, eco-conscious appliances or lighting, sustainable and ethically sourced materials, or power harnessed from the environment, modern building practices can always have the environment at the forefront of their design. Not only will you be doing your part, but you can also save money, with many government incentives in place to encourage sustainable building.
One thing overlooked by many homeowners as being something that might be too expensive, or not being a worthwhile investment, is a built-in speaker system. Especially when looking to sell, high-tech homes really stand out, and will impress any potential buyer. Pools were once seen as the ultimate value-adder, whereas nowadays busy families don't want the maintenance. To give your home real value and make it stand out from the pack, upgrade to built-in speakers, and a high quality surround sound for your living room.
The biggest no-no when it comes to renovating is to convert a bedroom into something else. Reducing the number of bedrooms in your home, and converting it into a bathroom or library with built in features is a big risk. When it comes time to sell, this could be a real drawback.
Wooden flooring is the way forward. Don't bother with carpet, and save yourself the hassle of trying to keep it clean and fresh. With so many affordable flooring options these days; from solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, modern vinyl flooring and stone, warmth can easily be added through rugs.