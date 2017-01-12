​This tired home was stylishly updated

Today on homify 360° we travel to the picturesque island of Sylt, Germany, where professional home-staging team Home Staging Sylt are giving us a taste of their passion—beautifying interior spaces that need it most.
The project we are focusing on today just so happens to be a 34 m² holiday flat located directly on the Wenningstedter beach. But even though it had the right view, its interior style needed some urgent attention.
Luckily, the team wasn’t fazed by the outdated look and tired ambience of the space and immediately set off to work. Let’s see how they fared!
The aim of a holiday home (or apartment), as we all know, is to provide a space that revitalises and relaxes you. Well maybe it’s just us, but we don’t see how this tired style can make anybody feel relaxed.
Potential can be glimpsed via the decent storage areas, as well as the amount of legroom, yet we feel that a strong injection of modern home design is desperately required here…
Much better! Not only did the stagers tackle the colour palette, but they treated the space to new cupboards and flooring too.
The new timber floors remind us of a lazy day on the beach, while the crisp white surfaces do a tremendous job of making the entire room seem more open and spacious.
A look at the other side of the living room only fuels our excitement for this newly decorated space. A stylish yet lavish-looking sofa promises a most relaxing time, while the additional pieces (like the new rug, dining table and –chairs, coffee table, window treatment, etc.) all serve to complement both the modern style and each other.
Now this is how you relax while on holiday!
Don’t hold your breath for any five-star cooking, for we don’t think this kitchen space will inspire anybody. Although the cabinetry seems to provide ample storage space, they seem to have been left behind in the previous century.
And what is with that sad little drawer cupboard on the left, which doesn’t seem to match the rest of the kitchen’s surfaces?
Home stagers, show us what you can do!
So clean, so inviting, and so much better! Our professionals in charge didn’t opt for a full-on renovation, yet one can clearly see the improvements made by them.
The cabinets are flaunting a new modern look, as well as a darker countertop (monochrome, anyone?). And thank goodness somebody decided to get rid of that mismatched little drawer cabinet – in its place we now have a floating shelf and some stylish wall hooks to help keep the floor space clean of clutter.
Now on to the room which is probably our favourite makeover piece in this entire apartment.
Our experts were presented with this space – a bathroom that, although flaunting all the right elements and decent space, doesn’t seem inviting or elegant at all.
Ta-da! Yes, you can definitely see some changes were made here and although not a lot of things were transformed, the overall look and feel of the room is much cleaner, brighter and better.
This space was definitely treated to a decent cleaning and polishing, while delightful touches were added, such as the potted plants and switching out that gloomy little drawer cupboard with a ladder-like design for displaying a range of bathroom goodies.
Pure proof that you don’t need a majestic budget or a mountain of brand-new goodies to enjoy a decent makeover! As they say: less is more.
For more makeover miracles, check out: A 1930s home's subtle loft conversion.