​This tired home was stylishly updated

Today on homify 360° we travel to the picturesque island of Sylt, Germany, where professional home-staging team Home Staging Sylt are giving us a taste of their passion—beautifying interior spaces that need it most.

The project we are focusing on today just so happens to be a 34 m² holiday flat located directly on the Wenningstedter beach. But even though it had the right view, its interior style needed some urgent attention.

Luckily, the team wasn’t fazed by the outdated look and tired ambience of the space and immediately set off to work. Let’s see how they fared!