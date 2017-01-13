​This family home has style-a-plenty

We’re off to London for today’s homify 360° discovery – a quaint and comfy little townhouse which flaunts an equally stylish look on both the in- and outsides.
Courtesy of professional home builders MDSX Contractors, this modern creation reminds us how important it is to focus on the vital elements when it comes to interior design: colours, patterns, functionality, lighting (both artificial and natural), space and, of course, beauty.
And just because this is a living space for a growing family (where kiddies will soon be running energetically around) does not mean that a strong commitment to elegance can be tossed out the window.
Let’s take some style tips…
How beautiful does that townhouse stand out from the neighbours? Crisp whites dominate the exterior colour palette, allowing it to look more stylish, more welcoming and, indeed, more beautiful than the rest of the street’s houses.
And even though the neighbouring townhouse is also decked out in snow white, we are only taking a look at one of the interior settings. Let’s get right to it, then!
It’s as if the theme of this living room is “50 shades of neutrals”, for whites, beige and greys adorn every centimetre from corner to corner with modern elegance (kudos to the design team for including red-hot flowers in the corner for a bit of eye-catching contrast).
Lavish sofas promise a most relaxing sit-down (and look super stylish while doing so), placed in such a manner to focus on the focal point of the room: the fireplace with one fabulous mirror hung directly above it.
On to the working zone, or the heart of the home, whichever you prefer. This kitchen shares its layout with the dining area, but more on that in a bit.
What we want to focus on for now is the super practical layout of the space; the way in which the island cleverly separates the two areas from one another; the cabinetry promising loads and loads of storage capacity; the exquisite ceiling lamps dangling above the wooden countertop of the island; the way in which the entire room opens up onto the garden; and, of course, the way in which the stainless steel appliances inject a strong touch of contemporary beauty into the cooking space.
It is clear that both style and functionality were the keywords in setting up this dining area – why else would the designers have opted for a skylight directly above the table?
Whites and creams take stylish control of the colour palette, while wall art pieces tease us with just enough hues and patterns to ensure a bit of detail for the background.
On to the main suite, and no surprise that this room is also super lavish and elegant. Notice the fantastic detail of the wallpaper behind the bed, serving to add some motif into the room while also, in some sort of way, performing the function of a second, much bigger headboard.
The bedroom colour palette takes its cue from the downstairs living room, adorning the entire space in a delicious combination of earthy neutrals.
And we are quite pleased to see that the same commitment to style and excellence that prevails in the rest of the house continues into the nursery, albeit on a more playful and cheerful level. Roman blinds and a floor rug take care of the required patterns, while select décor pieces bring about a soft and feminine quality to the space and solve the mystery – it’s a girl!
We are super excited to see what this room will look like in a few years! Let’s check back then, shall we?
