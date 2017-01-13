​This family home has style-a-plenty

We’re off to London for today’s homify 360° discovery – a quaint and comfy little townhouse which flaunts an equally stylish look on both the in- and outsides.

Courtesy of professional home builders MDSX Contractors, this modern creation reminds us how important it is to focus on the vital elements when it comes to interior design: colours, patterns, functionality, lighting (both artificial and natural), space and, of course, beauty.

And just because this is a living space for a growing family (where kiddies will soon be running energetically around) does not mean that a strong commitment to elegance can be tossed out the window.

Let’s take some style tips…