​Discover what your inner designer really looks like

Nobody ever said that interior designing/decorating is a walk in the park you can do while blindfolded. It goes hand in hand with searching online for inspiration, window shopping furniture and décor pieces that you think might go with your interiors, and keeping your fingers crossed that you’re on the right path. Not to mention the stress that comes with making a costly purchase and realising that it’s the wrong choice!

So how do you get it right without returning to the drawing board each and every time you suffer a home design error? Well, one way would be to find out who your “inner designer” is and creating an entire design plan before you start decorating. Having this information gives you the confidence and direction to pick out the right sofa and cancel out hours and hours of wondering whether to go with the graphite grey or the seafoam green for your dining chairs.

So, scroll ahead and see our five steps to discovering what your inner designer is like, and what design style he/she has in store for you!