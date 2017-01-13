​Discover what your inner designer really looks like

Nobody ever said that interior designing/decorating is a walk in the park you can do while blindfolded. It goes hand in hand with searching online for inspiration, window shopping furniture and décor pieces that you think might go with your interiors, and keeping your fingers crossed that you’re on the right path. Not to mention the stress that comes with making a costly purchase and realising that it’s the wrong choice!
So how do you get it right without returning to the drawing board each and every time you suffer a home design error? Well, one way would be to find out who your “inner designer” is and creating an entire design plan before you start decorating. Having this information gives you the confidence and direction to pick out the right sofa and cancel out hours and hours of wondering whether to go with the graphite grey or the seafoam green for your dining chairs.
So, scroll ahead and see our five steps to discovering what your inner designer is like, and what design style he/she has in store for you!
Don’t laugh; how you want your home to “feel” plays a big part in the designs you need to pick out. For example, if you want a calming and relaxing bedroom, you probably wouldn't paint the walls bright red, would you?
Give our little exercise below a bash to describe the desired ambience of your home.
• I want to feel ______ when I walk into my home after a long day. (Examples: relaxed/ sophisticated/ energetic)
• The perfect weekend at home would be ______. (Example:… brunch, followed by some light reading and then hosting a game night with the friends.)
• I want my home to feel ______ and combine styles that look ______. (Examples: clean/cosy/bright and nautical/well-put-together/laid-back)
• I want a home that makes me feel ______, ______, and ______. (Examples: comfortable, stylish, and modern).
Take a look around, focus on all the items in your home which you love, and ask yourself why you love them. This can be anything from wall art to rugs.
What colour is the thing you love? How about the shape? Walk around your home and jot down the pieces and the reasons that make you happy.
For one solid hour, have a comfortable seat and collect 20 images of interior spaces on homify that you love. Only include rooms where you would truly want to live (there’s a difference between liking a style and wanting it enough to want to live in the space).
This is a very helpful guide to pull inspiration and get an idea of what you're drawn to.
Look at your Ideabook images and the current items that you love from step 2. You should start to see a few common themes emerge. This is what your inner designer looks like!
Use your answers from step 1 to make sure your elements align with the feelings you imagine for your home. For example, looking at your Ideabook, it might be clear that lightly painted walls, neutral colour palettes, pops of green, and warm rustic wooden surfaces are the elements which speak to you.
When decorating, incorporate these style elements to achieve a home that reflects the style you love.
You have just uncovered your inner designer! Now it’s time to name him or her and refer to them as you’re decorating your home.
Don’t feel embarrassed about picking out a name. For example, your inner designer can be named 'Bob' who specialises in rustic cottages with décor pieces of the modern design style. His favourite colour is green and he likes to use words like ‘colourful’, ‘eclectic’, ‘casual’ and ‘sophisticated’ when planning his designs.
Investing a little extra time and effort upfront to uncover your inner designer is bound to save you time and money as you kick-start your decorating tasks. Good luck, and have fun!
