Rustic style bathrooms

The rustic style pays homage to the simple and unassuming designs of the past. The down to earth nature of Victorian and turn of the century design is being embraced as the trend of the moment. The look is particularly popular amongst those who like to steer clear of mass produced furniture and decorations, opting instead for unique or upcycled items.

A rustic bathroom typically incorporates natural materials: think stripped back wooden floorboards, exposed beams, and exposed stone or brick. Rather than glossy surfaces and marble floors, in a rustic bathroom, you'll find beach shells, clay vases and arty ceramics. However, rustic bathrooms can also look extremely elegant. Rustic interiors are all about texture and purity, but should never look run-down. This selection of bathrooms and bathroom interiors demonstrate how to perfectly pull off the style…