Rustic style bathrooms

The rustic style pays homage to the simple and unassuming designs of the past. The down to earth nature of Victorian and turn of the century design is being embraced as the trend of the moment. The look is particularly popular amongst those who like to steer clear of mass produced furniture and decorations, opting instead for unique or upcycled items.
A rustic bathroom typically incorporates natural materials: think stripped back wooden floorboards, exposed beams, and exposed stone or brick. Rather than glossy surfaces and marble floors, in a rustic bathroom, you'll find beach shells, clay vases and arty ceramics. However, rustic bathrooms can also look extremely elegant. Rustic interiors are all about texture and purity, but should never look run-down. This selection of bathrooms and bathroom interiors demonstrate how to perfectly pull off the style…
This bathroom manages to be both cosy and edgy at the same time, getting the look exactly right. An exposed brick wall provides a typically rustic backdrop, and the free standing copper bathtub looks like a feature you might expect to see in an early 20th century manor house: completely luxurious without being showy. The polished wooden floor is elegant and timeless, and complements the rest of the rustic interiors, from the exposed beams to the simple white walls and traditional sink.
This bathroom occupies a loft space, which we can tell from the pitched roof. Modern lighting in the form of ceiling spotlights keep the room light and bright, illustrating how some modern touches can be necessary, and even look good, in a rustic style bathroom.
This bathroom design incorporates elements of rustic style and industrial style designs, again featuring an exposed brick wall, and wooden beams above. The grey and white bath tub takes centre stage, with no other fixtures interrupting the view. The towel hooks and heater are tucked away in the recesses of the wall, creating a sleek and functional appearance despite the modern design of the heated rack itself. The polished stone flooring provides a cooling contrast to the warm tones of the brick wall, and in the context of the rest of the room, looks edgy rather than 'glamorous'.
This unusual shelving unit is inspired by the rustic charm of the seaside and is comprised of pieces of driftwood. The innovative design is part of a range of driftwood furniture guaranteed to bring rustic charm into any room in your house. Due to the connection between the bathroom and the sea (though perhaps not entirely rational, we always make the association in our minds!), natural materials such as this seem particularly appropriate for the bathroom. As you've seen, taking things back to basics when it comes to your furniture and décor can really pay off.
This bathroom takes you back in time, with a traditional tub placed in front of a large open fireplace. However, the fireplace comes fitted with an unusual artistic display where you might have been expecting to see logs! The unusual twist is a creative modern feature that balances out the rustic style interiors, revealing a very self-aware design. The room fully embraces the rustic style with lots of worn-looking timber, but completely avoids appearing dated—just take a look at the glistening silver taps! The wooden table to the back of the room is also totally unique, with swirling, serpentine legs.
This cast iron bath tub with polished exterior and feet is the perfect addition for a rustic style bathroom. The harsh, multi-tone surface conforms to expectations of how the focal features should appear. Distressed and tarnished metals look old and characterful, and there is a distinctive historical charm to this piece which appears to take some inspiration from medieval patterns and metalwork.
