Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​This home says goodbye to its really gross interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
Loading admin actions …

Every design is a work in progress, and while it’s true that some may take longer than others, the end result (if executed correctly) is always worth the time and effort. With that being said, it’s also a fact that trends come and go at a rapid pace, meaning that what is considered “in” today might be so over by next week (okay not that fast, but you get the picture). 

Which leads us to today’s ‘before and after’ piece: an old home which grew out of its contemporary look and got left behind while the times of trends moved on. But we would never dare publish a story that didn’t have a stylish ending, for fortunately this abode, with the help of expert architectural teamA54INSITU, threw out the old and danced into modernity with a magnificent makeover.

Scroll on to see the fantastic results…

Before: A cramped-in look

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Luckily this is the ‘before’ phase, for we simply can’t stomach the choking feeling achieved by the heavy yellow walls of this entryway and corridor. 

The old wooden frames and doors did nothing to remedy the situation, and the dim lighting made things seem even more hopeless.

After: A clean and soothing style

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Luckily the professionals in charge knew what they were doing, for the end result is this: a clean and neat look that extends into the living room. Look how fantastic that modern furniture set is flaunted, with charming bookcases storing and displaying a number of books and keepsakes. 

In addition, the wooden floor lends the right dose of warmth, while tasteful living room lighting perks up the space quite nicely.

After: An open dining spot

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Located right behind the modern grey sofa we find the dining spot, an airy space that faces billowing white drapes and large windows. This dining area is made up of a sturdy table and a quirky combination of black and white chairs (with a green one perched in between for a fun add-on). 

The rest of the space flaunts a strong modern and Scandinavian design, which keeps it light and airy, even with the solid furniture.

Before: The kitchen that’s too busy

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Yes, we know it’s a working space, but there is no need for the wallpaper and colour and goodness knows what else to be working quite so hard in the kitchen. What a clutter of colour and pattern wherever you look! 

The old bowl-like sinks and appliances left the space looking very mediocre. And the tiled pattern along the walls achieved a feeling that was quite ‘locked in’, similar to the entryway we saw at the beginning.

After: Calm and relaxing

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Yes, what a difference! The counters have been divided against both walls for a seamless and well-organised look, while white lighting brings out the pistachio-green shade coating the walls – a much better choice indeed. 

What’s more, the wooden and white touches also lift this space and make it feel light and open.

Before: A nightmare of a room

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

This outdated bedroom, complete with old wooden panelling, sickly orange walls and mismatched flooring, flaunts a look that doesn’t work at all – well, at least not for a modern home in our books.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

After: Ideal for stylish dreaming

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

After some firm reaffirmation to modern style, the new bedroom now has a sleek yet homely look with lots of warmth, thanks to its daisy-white bedding and the charming wooden floors.

Before: A very dull bathroom

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Seriously? Who allowed this colour combination to enter the 21st century? And that horrendous layout of the room also has us close to tears.

After: The chic new space

Reforma integral de vivienda en La Almozara, Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Much better! This updated bathroom, with its delightful grey colour palette, now presents the right dose of charm and warmth, thanks to the new white fixtures and the open layout.

Care to see more makeover miracles? Then see how: This family home doubles in size!

Best ever interior design advice
Share your thoughts on this makeover, below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks