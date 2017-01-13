​This home says goodbye to its really gross interior

Every design is a work in progress, and while it’s true that some may take longer than others, the end result (if executed correctly) is always worth the time and effort. With that being said, it’s also a fact that trends come and go at a rapid pace, meaning that what is considered “in” today might be so over by next week (okay not that fast, but you get the picture).

Which leads us to today’s ‘before and after’ piece: an old home which grew out of its contemporary look and got left behind while the times of trends moved on. But we would never dare publish a story that didn’t have a stylish ending, for fortunately this abode, with the help of expert architectural team, A54INSITU, threw out the old and danced into modernity with a magnificent makeover.

Scroll on to see the fantastic results…