​This home says goodbye to its really gross interior

Every design is a work in progress, and while it’s true that some may take longer than others, the end result (if executed correctly) is always worth the time and effort. With that being said, it’s also a fact that trends come and go at a rapid pace, meaning that what is considered “in” today might be so over by next week (okay not that fast, but you get the picture).
Which leads us to today’s ‘before and after’ piece: an old home which grew out of its contemporary look and got left behind while the times of trends moved on. But we would never dare publish a story that didn’t have a stylish ending, for fortunately this abode, with the help of expert architectural team, A54INSITU, threw out the old and danced into modernity with a magnificent makeover.
Scroll on to see the fantastic results…
Luckily this is the ‘before’ phase, for we simply can’t stomach the choking feeling achieved by the heavy yellow walls of this entryway and corridor.
The old wooden frames and doors did nothing to remedy the situation, and the dim lighting made things seem even more hopeless.
Luckily the professionals in charge knew what they were doing, for the end result is this: a clean and neat look that extends into the living room. Look how fantastic that modern furniture set is flaunted, with charming bookcases storing and displaying a number of books and keepsakes.
In addition, the wooden floor lends the right dose of warmth, while tasteful living room lighting perks up the space quite nicely.
Located right behind the modern grey sofa we find the dining spot, an airy space that faces billowing white drapes and large windows. This dining area is made up of a sturdy table and a quirky combination of black and white chairs (with a green one perched in between for a fun add-on).
The rest of the space flaunts a strong modern and Scandinavian design, which keeps it light and airy, even with the solid furniture.
Yes, we know it’s a working space, but there is no need for the wallpaper and colour and goodness knows what else to be working quite so hard in the kitchen. What a clutter of colour and pattern wherever you look!
The old bowl-like sinks and appliances left the space looking very mediocre. And the tiled pattern along the walls achieved a feeling that was quite ‘locked in’, similar to the entryway we saw at the beginning.
Yes, what a difference! The counters have been divided against both walls for a seamless and well-organised look, while white lighting brings out the pistachio-green shade coating the walls – a much better choice indeed.
What’s more, the wooden and white touches also lift this space and make it feel light and open.
This outdated bedroom, complete with old wooden panelling, sickly orange walls and mismatched flooring, flaunts a look that doesn’t work at all – well, at least not for a modern home in our books.
After some firm reaffirmation to modern style, the new bedroom now has a sleek yet homely look with lots of warmth, thanks to its daisy-white bedding and the charming wooden floors.
Seriously? Who allowed this colour combination to enter the 21st century? And that horrendous layout of the room also has us close to tears.
Much better! This updated bathroom, with its delightful grey colour palette, now presents the right dose of charm and warmth, thanks to the new white fixtures and the open layout.
