A prefab home you can afford

Today here on homify 360°, we touch base with an ultra-modern example of the prefabricated home. Also referred to as prefab homes (although the current euphemism of choice is “modular homes”), these specialist dwellings are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections. These sections are then shipped to the client’s property, where they are assembled.
In addition to cutting construction time in half, prefab homes are also known for being quite the popular option for when you need to save severely on costs. What is not to love about them, then?
To celebrate this wonderful evolutionary step in architecture, let’s delve into a cute little prefab that looks like the perfect little summer getaway!
Looking at the exterior, nobody will be blamed for not immediately realising that they are, in fact, viewing a prefabricated house – that’s how clever and efficient these designs are.
Want a modern yet modest house that can look perfect in your suburban neighbourhood? This design could very well work, seeing as it flaunts all the right characteristics of the modern style: neutral tones, no overly embellished surfaces, clear and crisp lines, and a minimal use of textures.
The charm that we saw in the exterior façade gets repeated on the inside, albeit with a softer and homier look. Friendly neutrals of off-whites and dusty beige rule the colour palette with perfection, allowing for the odd pop of colour (like lavender purple and pineapple yellow) to stand out here and there.
What’s more, the designers in charge here clearly know their game in terms of functionality, for the furniture in this open-plan living space are placed in such a fashion to allow for optimum movement and comfort.
Never underestimate the importance of lighting, both artificial and natural. These interiors certainly didn’t, and look how they’re being rewarded for it: crisp natural light seeps deliciously indoors via glass panes, illuminating every surface it comes into contact with in this dining/kitchen area.
In addition, ceiling lights of a very contemporary nature dangle from above, lighting up the dining area with perfection while adding a strong dose of modern style into the scene.
And what do you think of the white dining chairs that have gone all purple? Which colour do you think looks better?
Before we conclude our tour, we take one last look at the exterior façade, this time shifting our view to the garage area. Here, we can revel in the stunning contrast achieved by combining the stone-paved driveway with the sleek and serene walls of the house.
Add to that the shingled look of the roof as well as the lushness of the lawn, and we have the perfect combination of colours and patterns to make up a most amicable house.
