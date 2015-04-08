homify 360°: Headlands cottage, Devon

Located on the southernmost tip of Devon's picturesque coastline is the tiny village of Holcombe, a typical English seaside village made up of thatched cottages, a few pubs, and a rich agricultural history. Referring to its seaside location, today we want to show you the transformation of Headlands Cottage, an 1820's coach house come modern family home. Once used to house horse-drawn carriages, these spacious buildings make for the perfect conversion home. Having already been converted, the dwelling needed updating to become more open-plan, and better connected with the enclosed courtyard. Undertaken by Barc Architects, the final result is a relaxed, breezy home, perfectly suited to the coastal lifestyle.
Having previously been converted, the lower level of the rear of the home was a damp and dilapidated garage, which has seen a huge turnaround to become a light-filled living space consisting of an open kitchen, dining area and lounge area.
Connecting the lower level to the outdoors is this huge opening, which consists of triple sliding doors that allows indoors and out to form a strong connection. The floor-to-ceiling glass that makes up the doors also wraps the corner of the new living space, adding a unique dimension to the room, and ensuring the previously dark lower level will always be flooded with light.
Moving inside we are greeted by a beautiful home, inspired by the simplistic and functional beauty of Scandinavian interiors. The muted colour palette is complemented by the understated, lightly polished floorboards, and smart spatial arrangement of the furniture. By pushing back the lounge area furnishings against the wall, a sense of space and relaxation can be felt. Recessed shelving also features in the walls, and even a recessed TV, keeping a streamlined feeling present.
Although the new conversion is free-flowing and open planned, there is still a feeling of partitioning in the space; the beautiful timber dining table divides the living room from the kitchen, which is kept intimate by the kitchen island. Not only is there more integrated shelving, but the the fridge is also recessed. The clean crisp lines created by the subtly compartmentalised yet open plan space is contrasting to the soft tones of the natural flooring and sunlight.
So not to break up the neat white ceiling, the lights hanging above the kitchen are also recessed; their low-hung bulbs adding a feeling of cosiness to what could potentially feel like a bare kitchen if it were not part of a well designed interior. To the right of the image we get a brief glimpse of the new green oak staircase that connects the two levels. Designed with a local blacksmith and carpenter, its stainless steel coach bolts are a nod to the buildings original use.
As you can see, open plan living need not feel bare or too open, but with a few well designed features, can still remain cosy without the need for separate rooms.
