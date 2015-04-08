homify 360°: Headlands cottage, Devon

So not to break up the neat white ceiling, the lights hanging above the kitchen are also recessed; their low-hung bulbs adding a feeling of cosiness to what could potentially feel like a bare kitchen if it were not part of a well designed interior. To the right of the image we get a brief glimpse of the new green oak staircase that connects the two levels. Designed with a local blacksmith and carpenter, its stainless steel coach bolts are a nod to the buildings original use.

As you can see, open plan living need not feel bare or too open, but with a few well designed features, can still remain cosy without the need for separate rooms.

