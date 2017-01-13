These 19 gardens will make you want to improve yours

Have you ever stepped out of your house and thought your garden looked a little lacklustre? Well, now's the time to tackle it so you can sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour in spring and summer.
Well, to inspire you we found 19 simple yet stunning gardens you can copy. Each has been designed and curated by a talented professional gardener, so you know you're in safe hands, and we know you'll love the impact these beautiful outdoor areas have.
Just think, with a few hours of hard work, you could be enjoying similar views from the comfort of your sofa!
Use stone bricks to create beautiful rustic borders in minutes.
Sectioning off a part of your garden to be used as a sociable patio area will always be a worthwhile investment.
Cacti make for impactful yet low-maintenance additions that look and feel exotic.
Consider painting your garden walls a bold colour and adding a statement tree.
Wooden garden fencing instantly revives a garden and adds class.
A contrasting path looks phenomenal and only needs a few slabs and coloured shingle to look perfect.
Taking the time to decorate your path edges will make a massive difference! These topiary balls are the perfect choice.
Coloured shingle makes even the messiest of gardens look far neater and more contemporary.
You don't need to go overboard with plants if you have a mature tree. Make that the focal point!
These wall niches have inspired us to make more of our own garden walls.
Small and simple, this wall-mounted fountain adds a stylish focal point to an urban garden.
Blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces, this enclosed garden is luscious!
Painted raised borders look perfectly finished and offer a wonderful neutral base for vibrant blooms.
Never underestimate the impact of some well-cared for grass.
Colour and light have been used to create this warm and fun outdoor space, which you could easily copy.
Even if you don't have a pool, we'd love to tempt you with tropical palms for a holiday feel all year round.
Skinny borders look amazing when filled with tall, eye-catching plants. Evergreens will look great whatever the season.
Even if you simply have a courtyard space, add some greenery with wall-mounted planters for an organic, artistic look.
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 helpful ideas to make your gardening work easier.