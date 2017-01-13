Your browser is out-of-date.

These 19 gardens will make you want to improve yours

press profile homify
Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs
Have you ever stepped out of your house and thought your garden looked a little lacklustre? Well, now's the time to tackle it so you can sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour in spring and summer.

Well, to inspire you we found 19 simple yet stunning gardens you can copy. Each has been designed and curated by a talented professional gardener, so you know you're in safe hands, and we know you'll love the impact these beautiful outdoor areas have.

Just think, with a few hours of hard work, you could be enjoying similar views from the comfort of your sofa!

1. Self contained beds

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make for light maintenance but neat finishes.

2. Stone brick borders

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Use stone bricks to create beautiful rustic borders in minutes.

3. Sociable patio

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

Sectioning off a part of your garden to be used as a sociable patio area will always be a worthwhile investment.

4. Cacti

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

Cacti make for impactful yet low-maintenance additions that look and feel exotic.

5. Paint your walls

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Consider painting your garden walls a bold colour and adding a statement tree.

6. Wooden fencing

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Wooden garden fencing instantly revives a garden and adds class.

7. Contrasting path

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

A contrasting path looks phenomenal and only needs a few slabs and coloured shingle to look perfect.

8. Excellent edging

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Taking the time to decorate your path edges will make a massive difference! These topiary balls are the perfect choice.

9. Coloured shingle

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

Coloured shingle makes even the messiest of gardens look far neater and more contemporary.

10. Easy on the plants

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

You don't need to go overboard with plants if you have a mature tree. Make that the focal point!

11. Wall niches

Courtyard Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

These wall niches have inspired us to make more of our own garden walls.

12. Wall-mounted fountain

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Small and simple, this wall-mounted fountain adds a stylish focal point to an urban garden.

13. Blurred lines

Courtyard Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces, this enclosed garden is luscious!

14. Painted raised borders

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Painted raised borders look perfectly finished and offer a wonderful neutral base for vibrant blooms.

15. Lovely lawn

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Never underestimate the impact of some well-cared for grass.

16. Light and colour

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

Colour and light have been used to create this warm and fun outdoor space, which you could easily copy.

17. Tropical palms

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

Even if you don't have a pool, we'd love to tempt you with tropical palms for a holiday feel all year round.

18. Skinny borders

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

Skinny borders look amazing when filled with tall, eye-catching plants. Evergreens will look great whatever the season.

19. Wall-mounted planters

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Even if you simply have a courtyard space, add some greenery with wall-mounted planters for an organic, artistic look.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 helpful ideas to make your gardening work easier.

​This tired home was stylishly updated
Which of these simple upgrades would suit your garden?

