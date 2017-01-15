Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 ingenious tips for saving money in your kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Longboard by chris+ruby, chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

Kitchens are the heart of any home, but it's surprising just how much money they can drain away if you're not careful. 

Naturally, kitchen planners are au fait with all the handy tricks that help save money in your cooking space, so we honed in on 9 of their most practical and useful ones, which we're going to share them with you today. 

From organising your storage more effectively to making better use of your room as a whole, you're about to gain a whole lot of extra cash, so read on and start saving!

1. Make your own cleaning products

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern kitchen
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

There seems to be an expensive cleaning product for every appliance in your kitchen these days, with special oven cleaners and fridge wipes all eating into your weekly grocery budget.

However, you can make your own cleaning product in a jiffy. Simply mix white vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice together, decant into a spray bottle and use everywhere.

2. Have easy to access storage

DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo KitchenStorage
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

Effective storage is key to saving money in your kitchen, but not for the reasons you might think. 

Firstly, if you can see all of your store cupboard ingredients at a glance, you'll never waste money doubling up and secondly, you'll be less likely to incur breakages, which can result in costly replacements.

3. Ditch the takeaways

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a fabulous kitchen but are busy ordering takeaways, you're not getting the benefit of your appliances. 

Ditch the expensive convenience food and focus on reacquainting yourself with your cookery books. You'll have tastier food for a fraction of the cost!

4. Eat more seasonably

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

A simple way to cut your grocery bill considerably is by choosing to eat far more seasonably. 

Fresh produce that's grown locally and in season is always the most reasonably priced and the most delicious, so ignore the exotic imports.

5. Don't go overboard with the accessories

Home Decor, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK KitchenKitchen utensils
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

It's tempting to fill your kitchen with funky accessories that look great out on the worktop.

However, the chances are you probably won't need or use them often so it's money you don't need to spend. Assess your real needs and invest in good-quality items that will make your kitchen experience easier.

6. Invest in the things that matter

White Modern High-Gloss Kitchen. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

White Modern High-Gloss Kitchen.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Gadgets and gizmos bring out the magpie in all of us, but it's time to do away with these impulse purchases that usually wither away in a cupboard. 

Be honest; how often do you use that bread maker you bought? We're willing to bet hardly ever, but a coffee machine you depend on is a great investment. 

Spend your money where it counts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Replace and upgrade old appliances

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

When old appliances give up the ghost, you can take the opportunity to seriously upgrade them and invest in A++ energy-efficiency rated items instead. 

They may be a little more expensive in the short term, but they'll save you money over time and be kinder to the environment.

8. Grow your own herbs

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
chris+ruby

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby

chris+ruby
chris+ruby
chris+ruby

Okay, so this tip won't help you to save thousands of pounds, but it will make an impact on your grocery bill and help turn last minute meals into tastier dishes. 

We also think fresh herbs add real aesthetic value to a kitchen, so it's a triple win!

9. Branch out into condiments

homify KitchenStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's a great tip for saving money in your kitchen! 

When fruits and vegetables are about to turn, pop them in your freezer, ready to use for pickles and preserves. Wait for a rainy day and get going. You'll soon have months of tasty treats to pop in your larder and they'll cost you no money at all, if you keep old sauce jars to decant into.

For more handy kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 kitchen errors you make (and how to avoid them).

homify Top 5: Home organisation tips and tricks galore!
Which of these economical ideas will you try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks