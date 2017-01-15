9 ingenious tips for saving money in your kitchen

Kitchens are the heart of any home, but it's surprising just how much money they can drain away if you're not careful.
Naturally, kitchen planners are au fait with all the handy tricks that help save money in your cooking space, so we honed in on 9 of their most practical and useful ones, which we're going to share them with you today.
From organising your storage more effectively to making better use of your room as a whole, you're about to gain a whole lot of extra cash, so read on and start saving!
There seems to be an expensive cleaning product for every appliance in your kitchen these days, with special oven cleaners and fridge wipes all eating into your weekly grocery budget.
However, you can make your own cleaning product in a jiffy. Simply mix white vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice together, decant into a spray bottle and use everywhere.
Effective storage is key to saving money in your kitchen, but not for the reasons you might think.
Firstly, if you can see all of your store cupboard ingredients at a glance, you'll never waste money doubling up and secondly, you'll be less likely to incur breakages, which can result in costly replacements.
If you have a fabulous kitchen but are busy ordering takeaways, you're not getting the benefit of your appliances.
Ditch the expensive convenience food and focus on reacquainting yourself with your cookery books. You'll have tastier food for a fraction of the cost!
A simple way to cut your grocery bill considerably is by choosing to eat far more seasonably.
Fresh produce that's grown locally and in season is always the most reasonably priced and the most delicious, so ignore the exotic imports.
It's tempting to fill your kitchen with funky accessories that look great out on the worktop.
However, the chances are you probably won't need or use them often so it's money you don't need to spend. Assess your real needs and invest in good-quality items that will make your kitchen experience easier.
Gadgets and gizmos bring out the magpie in all of us, but it's time to do away with these impulse purchases that usually wither away in a cupboard.
Be honest; how often do you use that bread maker you bought? We're willing to bet hardly ever, but a coffee machine you depend on is a great investment.
Spend your money where it counts!
When old appliances give up the ghost, you can take the opportunity to seriously upgrade them and invest in A++ energy-efficiency rated items instead.
They may be a little more expensive in the short term, but they'll save you money over time and be kinder to the environment.
Okay, so this tip won't help you to save thousands of pounds, but it will make an impact on your grocery bill and help turn last minute meals into tastier dishes.
We also think fresh herbs add real aesthetic value to a kitchen, so it's a triple win!
Here's a great tip for saving money in your kitchen!
When fruits and vegetables are about to turn, pop them in your freezer, ready to use for pickles and preserves. Wait for a rainy day and get going. You'll soon have months of tasty treats to pop in your larder and they'll cost you no money at all, if you keep old sauce jars to decant into.
For more handy kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 kitchen errors you make (and how to avoid them).