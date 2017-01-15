15 ways you can separate your rooms with style

When it comes to dividing your space with style, nobody wants just a plain old plastered wall these days. So we thought it might be fun to take a look at some of the more unusual methods being used by professional interior designers.

The creativity and style being injected into home design at the moment is staggering. If you've been thinking about dividing an open-plan home into neater sections, you need to see all of these amazing techniques before you make any decisions.

You never know, you might find the perfect solution you hadn't even considered!