15 ways you can separate your rooms with style

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
When it comes to dividing your space with style, nobody wants just a plain old plastered wall these days. So we thought it might be fun to take a look at some of the more unusual methods being used by professional interior designers

The creativity and style being injected into home design at the moment is staggering. If you've been thinking about dividing an open-plan home into neater sections, you need to see all of these amazing techniques before you make any decisions.

You never know, you might find the perfect solution you hadn't even considered!

1. Cut out screens

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Perfect for studio apartments, stylish cut out screens keep the free-flowing feel of the space and allow natural light to penetrate every facet of the home. 

They also add a real aesthetic value, which turns a small home into a piece of architectural art!

2. Breathtaking mezzanine floors

CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style kitchen
Estudio Meraki

A great way to not only divide a space but also add an extra floor, mezzanines always make a big impact in a home.

3. Decorative archways

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style kitchen Bricks Beige
Excelencia en Diseño

Why have a bulky and opaque wall when you can have a beautiful brick archway built in your home that allows you to transition from room to room with ease? 

There's a wonderfully rustic feel to these installations that would suit rural homes so well.

4. Natural stone walls

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

If a wall is what you have your heart set on, perhaps you can make it more interesting by choosing a stunning natural material to construct it from? 

Chunky, textural stone looks utterly stupendous and ups the style of any home.

5. Amazing wood panels

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Eastern influence never fails to impress in terms of interior design accents.

Wooden screens (such as the one shown here) are a soft and gentle way to divide a wider space, while also adding in some natural and organic tones.

6. Slate feature builds

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern living room
GLR Arquitectos

Dark grey slate floating walls have exploded onto the interior design scene and it's not hard to see why.

A fantastic way to add dark and moody contrast to a home, they simply ooze style and add an authoritative edge to internal room divides.

7. Statuesque pillars

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern living room
Arki3d

Not only are they wonderful as structural supports, internal pillars can also help to divide a room in an unusual and eye-catching way.

We always like to see them painted in a contrasting colour to the rest of the room, thus making them more of a standalone feature.

8. Doors that are never closed

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern living room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

There's something so welcoming and inclusive about a set of double internal doors that are never closed, don't you think? 

More decorative than functional, they add a little ceremony to the task of transitioning between spaces and we think they look fab.

9. Multifunctional walls

Sala y Comedor, IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Modern living room
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

If you do decide on a slim wall as a dividing mechanism, you can add extra functionality to them. Mounting televisions or installing fireplaces are great ideas that will make them useful in more ways than one!

10. Bookshelf partitions

Интерьер в белом, NDubchenko NDubchenko Scandinavian style living room
NDubchenko

Open-backed bookshelves are perfect for dividing rooms without blocking out all the natural light. They also happen to look nothing short of stylish.

They make perfect bedroom privacy screens so can have a dual purpose!

11. Oversized aquariums

Casa PG, BCA Taller de Diseño BCA Taller de Diseño Modern living room
BCA Taller de Diseño

For an unapologetically luxurious way to divide a room, can we tempt you with a huge aquarium? Offering an ever-changing view, they make standard walls so much more interesting and can be created in a myriad of styles.

12. Luxurious heavy drapes

D'Terrace 805 Unit , DECO Designers DECO Designers Minimalist living room White
DECO Designers

Why over complicate matters when the simplest options are often the most stylish and chic? 

Heavy curtains, made from a super high-end and opulent fabric (such as brocade or velvet) are a great way to partition off a section of space.

13. The mother of all headboards

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
kababie arquitectos

Now this is a fabulous way to divide a room.

An enormous headboard, finished in a really luxurious way, will not only make for an eye-catching feature, it will also offer good soundproofing. 

We're seriously tempted by a big quilted number like this!

14. Handy half walls

Pent-house LAHIA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern style bedroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

We are seeing a trend for half walls in bedrooms, especially when the en suite is part of a more open-plan bedroom like the one pictured here.

Simple yet effective, they have a high-end look and don't detract from the function of each half of the room.

15. Wood privacy screens

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Tanguma

When you want the option of having a room divide when you want it but not when you don't, a pivoting wood screen is perfect. Adding a rich, organic vibe to a space, they look great even when they're not in use!

For more amazing wall options, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 modern ideas that will make your walls look beautiful.

Turn old kitchen into stylish space
Which of these ideas most captured your attention?

