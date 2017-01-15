45 best ever pieces of interior design advice (part three)

It's finally here! Part three of our fantastic top interior design tips series, which we think might just contain the best 15 tips for last!
As ever, we've taken inspiration from talented interior designers and noted what rules they follow in their day-to-day projects, bringing them all into one article for you to enjoy and take inspiration from.
If you're planning some home improvement, then don't do anything until you've read these tips and don't forget to check out parts one and two as well!
Dining tables are fantastically practical home additions, but don't overlook the aesthetic value they can offer a room when not in use.
Add some flowers, maybe a table cloth and some pretty cruet items and they'll look good at every hour of the day!
If there's one thing you should never try to skimp on, it's home security. Make sure you invest in top-quality windows, doors and fixings.
Your home insurance premium reduction will be reward enough.
When normal art holds no interest for you, what about finding some funky plates to hang on the wall as an arty alternative? Finding unusual pieces that are a set always look great and help get conversations started!
The last thing you want to be doing is regularly replacing expensive home items.
Therefore, instead of following the herd and buying pricey fashion pieces, stick to classics for main purchases. Baths, for example, are a key installation and if you choose a cast iron style, you'll never have to replace it.
A dining table that has a full set of matching chairs can look a little… stiff.
You don't want to ruin your dining space so get creative and mix and match your chairs. Different colours, styles and even sizes all look great!
Who doesn't love an excuse to pour over the Pantone colour chart every now and then?
Well, it's actually a good idea to do so and select your home colour schemes before you start any renovation work. If you have a clear image of what each room will have as the base colour, you can really let your imagination fly!
Don't ever underestimate how valuable under-cabinet lighting is in your kitchen, as it's more than just functional.
Yes, you'll be able to see what you're doing far better but in the evening, you also can leave the lights on to create a lovely ambience as well.
Gone are the days when pushing your furniture right up against the wall was the done thing.
Now, every interior designer recommends leaving at least a couple of inches between the two because sofas get damaged and even damp. Plus, it makes for a strangely claustrophobic look, so pull everything away.
In smaller rooms, glass furniture helps maintain a feeling of free space, as well as also looking fabulously contemporary! Glass is never going to go out of style so this is an investment that will last.
We all know the pain of wanting to create our dream home yesterday, but you have to remember it will take time, money and effort.
Focus on one room at a time and get them absolutely perfect before moving into a new project. That way, you won't find yourself making regrettable compromises.
Luxury curtains look beautiful and add gravitas to any room, but a smaller space will simply be drowned out by heavy drapes. Instead, stick to light, gauzy curtains that allow the light to flow and choose blinds for privacy.
If you've looked at a room a million times, it can be hard to get an objective idea of what it really looks like.
Stand back and take lots of pictures from a variety of angles before looking at them objectively. You might find new nuances of space and potential better layouts.
Washing up liquid, clothes washing powder and other cleaning products all come in ugly containers.
So to maintain a beautiful and well put together home, why not consider transferring them to prettier dispensers? It's only a small change, but it will make an impact as it's the small things that count!
Don't ever be afraid to throw a wild card into the interior design mix!
It could be an unusual chair, a bizarre painting or even a weird object d'art. Whatever you choose will instantly change the whole look and feel of a room and be a talking point.
When you need to create extra space in your bedroom, choose a wardrobe that has sliding mirror doors.
Not only will you be able to do away with freestanding mirrors, you'll also create the illusion your room is twice the size. How's that for clever design?
If you missed part two, check it out, here: 45 best ever pieces of interior design advice (part two).