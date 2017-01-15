45 best ever pieces of interior design advice (part three)

It's finally here! Part three of our fantastic top interior design tips series, which we think might just contain the best 15 tips for last!

As ever, we've taken inspiration from talented interior designers and noted what rules they follow in their day-to-day projects, bringing them all into one article for you to enjoy and take inspiration from.

If you're planning some home improvement, then don't do anything until you've read these tips and don't forget to check out parts one and two as well!