45 best ever pieces of interior design advice (part three)

Kitchens, Style Within Style Within Modern kitchen White
It's finally here! Part three of our fantastic top interior design tips series, which we think might just contain the best 15 tips for last! 

As ever, we've taken inspiration from talented interior designers and noted what rules they follow in their day-to-day projects, bringing them all into one article for you to enjoy and take inspiration from. 

If you're planning some home improvement, then don't do anything until you've read these tips and don't forget to check out parts one and two as well!

31. Add a few home comforts to your dining table

Saxon Dining Table swinging monkey designs Dining roomTables
Dining tables are fantastically practical home additions, but don't overlook the aesthetic value they can offer a room when not in use.

Add some flowers, maybe a table cloth and some pretty cruet items and they'll look good at every hour of the day!

32. Don't cut corners with important security items

The Slate House , Gundry & Ducker Architecture Gundry & Ducker Architecture Modern windows & doors Metal Black critical windows
If there's one thing you should never try to skimp on, it's home security. Make sure you invest in top-quality windows, doors and fixings. 

Your home insurance premium reduction will be reward enough.

33. Hang plates like wall art

Preservation Plates Volpe and Volpe HouseholdAccessories & decoration
When normal art holds no interest for you, what about finding some funky plates to hang on the wall as an arty alternative? Finding unusual pieces that are a set always look great and help get conversations started!

34. Classic pieces over fashion purchases

Classic Oak Beige Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The last thing you want to be doing is regularly replacing expensive home items.

Therefore, instead of following the herd and buying pricey fashion pieces, stick to classics for main purchases. Baths, for example, are a key installation and if you choose a cast iron style, you'll never have to replace it.

35. Mix and match your dining chairs

Hier finden Sie kunterbunte Stühle für das Esszimmer, Motley Chairs Motley Chairs Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Multicolored
A dining table that has a full set of matching chairs can look a little… stiff. 

You don't want to ruin your dining space so get creative and mix and match your chairs. Different colours, styles and even sizes all look great!

36. Choose a colour scheme before you start renovating

Mug Pantone , designed in colour designed in colour HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Who doesn't love an excuse to pour over the Pantone colour chart every now and then? 

Well, it's actually a good idea to do so and select your home colour schemes before you start any renovation work. If you have a clear image of what each room will have as the base colour, you can really let your imagination fly!

37. Under-cabinet lighting

Modern white gloss kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen White white kitchen,gloss kitchen,modern kitchen,flat kitchen cabinet,integrated microwave,integrated handle,kitchen lighting,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,blue splashback,quartz worktop,white worktop
Don't ever underestimate how valuable under-cabinet lighting is in your kitchen, as it's more than just functional. 

Yes, you'll be able to see what you're doing far better but in the evening, you also can leave the lights on to create a lovely ambience as well. 

38. Leave a gap between the wall and furniture

Wren Cottage, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Country style living room
Gone are the days when pushing your furniture right up against the wall was the done thing.

Now, every interior designer recommends leaving at least a couple of inches between the two because sofas get damaged and even damp. Plus, it makes for a strangely claustrophobic look, so pull everything away.

39. Glass furniture

Lambda Glass Dining Table, Glassdomain Glassdomain Dining roomTables
In smaller rooms, glass furniture helps maintain a feeling of free space, as well as also looking fabulously contemporary! Glass is never going to go out of style so this is an investment that will last.

40. Don't rush to create your dream home

homify Eclectic style houses Exterior,garden,holiday home,red brick,luxury
We all know the pain of wanting to create our dream home yesterday, but you have to remember it will take time, money and effort. 

Focus on one room at a time and get them absolutely perfect before moving into a new project. That way, you won't find yourself making regrettable compromises.

41. Avoid heavy drapes in small rooms

Bespoke Curtains & Blinds Elizabeth Bee Interior Design Country style bedroom
Luxury curtains look beautiful and add gravitas to any room, but a smaller space will simply be drowned out by heavy drapes. Instead, stick to light, gauzy curtains that allow the light to flow and choose blinds for privacy.

42. Take photos to get an objective view

dp Quattro, IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
If you've looked at a room a million times, it can be hard to get an objective idea of what it really looks like.

Stand back and take lots of pictures from a variety of angles before looking at them objectively. You might find new nuances of space and potential better layouts.

43. Pour detergents into prettier containers

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Washing up liquid, clothes washing powder and other cleaning products all come in ugly containers.

So to maintain a beautiful and well put together home, why not consider transferring them to prettier dispensers? It's only a small change, but it will make an impact as it's the small things that count!

44. Mix things up by choosing something unusual

Animal Head Wall Vase rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
Don't ever be afraid to throw a wild card into the interior design mix! 

It could be an unusual chair, a bizarre painting or even a weird object d'art. Whatever you choose will instantly change the whole look and feel of a room and be a talking point.

45. Choose sliding doors with mirror panels

Segmenta sliding door wardrobe - Pictured here in Bronze mirror and frosted bronze mirror. Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
When you need to create extra space in your bedroom, choose a wardrobe that has sliding mirror doors. 

Not only will you be able to do away with freestanding mirrors, you'll also create the illusion your room is twice the size. How's that for clever design?

If you missed part two, check it out, here: 45 best ever pieces of interior design advice (part two).

The sublime £350k home extension
Which of these tips struck a chord with you?

