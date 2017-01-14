Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

We solve your 9 most common decorating mistakes

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

We all like to think we have a good handle on the right way to decorate our homes, but you might be astonished to discover just how many of the main design gaffes you're actually making. 

Interior designers are constantly being called in to fix errors that well-meaning homeowners have made and we've uncovered 9 of the main offenders. From choosing the wrong lighting to not thinking properly about your proportions, there are a host of mistakes that could be leaving your interior design scheme falling flatter than you'd like.

Fortunately, by reading this article, you can sidestep them all! Let's begin…

1. Using dark colours

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify
homify

Dark colours can look bold and dramatic, but if you have smaller rooms that don't have the benefit of a lot of natural light, what does pour in can be swallowed up whole by darker hues. 

Solution: Choose light colours for your walls and neutral furniture to maintain a feeling of space and airiness.

2. Bad furniture layouts

Woonkamer vrijstaand landhuis, Aangenaam Interieuradvies Aangenaam Interieuradvies Scandinavian style living room Purple/Violet
Aangenaam Interieuradvies
Aangenaam Interieuradvies

You might like a funky layout for your furniture, but if you aren't using the space in the most efficient way possible, your interesting placements might actually be shortchanging your rooms.

Solution: You need to maximise transitional areas, as well as creating a commonsense layout, so experiment until you get the balance right.

3. Making do with terrible lighting

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style bedroom Wood effect
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

We all know when our lighting is a little dim but so many of us put up with it! 

Solution: Make the effort to invest in better bulbs, extra lighting and more effective natural light usage. You'll be shocked at the difference they make! For dark corners, try some table lamps and in functional spaces, such as the kitchen, under-cabinet lighting and bright spotlights are perfect.

4. Using too many materials

Een romantische woonkamer, Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur Country style living room
Interieur Design by Nicole &amp; Fleur
Interieur Design by Nicole & Fleur

It can be tempting to include everything you love in each room of your home. However, what you end up with is a messy scheme that seems to have no purpose or main focus.

Solution: By keeping your material palette more refined and selective, the items you do choose will be better showcased.

5. Having obstacles in your hallways

Villa Blaricum, Boks architectuur Boks architectuur Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Boks architectuur
Boks architectuur

It's natural for hallways to become cluttered as busy households always seem to collect shoes, coats, bags and other bulky items that are needed by the front door. Unfortunately, this results in a cramped and untidy space.

Solution: Install coat hooks or effective storage and see how much brighter and more inviting your hallways becomes!

6. Keeping too much clutter on show

Landelijk wonen, Nobel flooring Nobel flooring Country style bathroom
Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring

We all collect nick-nacks and trinkets but having too many items on show quickly results in a cluttered and unstructured room. Even necessary items out on show can look badly thought out.

Solution: Get as much storage as you can in every room. Bathrooms are particularly guilty of this problem, with toiletries cluttering up vanity units, so hide them all away in suitable bathroom storage for a cleaner look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Having too many types of wood

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style living room
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

Wood is a glorious material to use in your home and brings natural warmth, elegance and class to wherever it is included. 

Solution: That said, try to control yourself and choose just a couple of different varieties. Any more than this will make your home look like a carpenter's workshop, thus drastically devaluing the beautiful varieties that would have otherwise stood alone as a gorgeous addition.

8. Packing in too much furniture

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Rustic style living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

We've all seen houses that seem to have crammed as many sofas, chairs and dressers as possible into one room and the result is a hot mess.

Solution: Yes, you need storage and seating, but you also need to be able to effectively navigate your home. Stick to the essentials and make those items really stand out.

9. Staying far too simple

Minimalisme in wit, IJzersterk interieurontwerp IJzersterk interieurontwerp Minimalist living room
IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

A little minimalism goes a long way, but if you aren't careful you can quickly stray into the realms of impersonal, cold décor.

Solution: A good way to prevent this is by adding in some tasteful, neutral textiles, such as rugs, throws and cushions. These will instantly warm up a space and give them a cosier yet uncluttered look.

For more decorating tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 45 best ever pieces of interior design advice (part one).

​"What are the first steps I should take to convert my loft?"
Which of these mistakes have you been making?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks