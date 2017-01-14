What are the first steps I should take to convert my loft?

Decided to try out a loft conversion to gain an extra room and up the value of your home? Hold on a minute before you start picking out paint colours – you need to find out exactly what this conversion will involve and how it will affect the design of your home.

After all, any project that involves renovating an existing building and adding extra space to a home needs to be thought through carefully, don’t you agree?

Thus, to ensure you don’t wind up with a hastily completed job that is unsafe and illegal (yes, the law also comes into play here), scroll ahead first to see what you should be considering in your loft-conversion project.