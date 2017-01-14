This old home undergoes an incredible transformation!

Feel like some interior inspiration? So do we, and we have just the project in mind to help kick-start some wonderful images of wallpaper, polished flooring, crisp colours and eye-catching décor pieces: a two-storey house shared by three generations in Germany that needed some modern pizzazz.

The story goes like this: the son occupied the upper-storey with his wife and kids, while his aged parents lived on the ground-floor, which was the space that extremely old-fashioned and shabby.

Bet you can guess what happened next. Yup, some expert professionals were brought in to remedy the situation. Next thing you know, a makeover project was started that involved pulling down a few walls, replacing some floors, remodelling the bathroom and introducing a whole batch of trendy new designs and materials. In addition, a little birdie told us that safety glass panels have been used lavishly inside the home for an elegant appeal and to visually connect different spaces.

Let’s take a look…