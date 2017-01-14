This old home undergoes an incredible transformation!

Feel like some interior inspiration? So do we, and we have just the project in mind to help kick-start some wonderful images of wallpaper, polished flooring, crisp colours and eye-catching décor pieces: a two-storey house shared by three generations in Germany that needed some modern pizzazz.
The story goes like this: the son occupied the upper-storey with his wife and kids, while his aged parents lived on the ground-floor, which was the space that extremely old-fashioned and shabby.
Bet you can guess what happened next. Yup, some expert professionals were brought in to remedy the situation. Next thing you know, a makeover project was started that involved pulling down a few walls, replacing some floors, remodelling the bathroom and introducing a whole batch of trendy new designs and materials. In addition, a little birdie told us that safety glass panels have been used lavishly inside the home for an elegant appeal and to visually connect different spaces.
Let’s take a look…
This dining room was certainly enough to make anybody lose their appetite; just see how cramped and ancient this space looked!
And what is with the workstation at the back that looked like it was hastily thrown in at the last minute?
Simply smashing! A dreamy combination of creams, beige and whites dance together to conjure up a brand new colour palette for the dining room, which is now situated next to the kitchen in an open-plan layout. That’s right, new colours weren’t the only changes that happened in here.
What’s more, bright recessed lights add some sparkle to the scene while decorative sliding glass panels at the end stylishly separate this area from the rest of the home.
How ironic is it that this living room possessed a style that looked anything but ‘alive’?
The bulky red couches were horribly outdated, a chandelier looked old and not vintage (there’s a difference), plus the entire look of the room was neither relaxing nor entertaining.
Much better! A modern grey L-seater sofa with bright orange cushions invite us for a lavish sit-down while a stone accent wall in the background ensures just the right amount of rough texture for this ultra-modern space.
And look: said stone wall features a niche for displaying some keepsakes, while sleek furniture and accent lighting add pizzazz to the space.
We are not done with this living room quite yet. The TV unit on the other wall flaunts some sleek new cabinetry which offers tonnes of space for storing CDs and electronic equipment.
And to keep the cluttered look at bay it’s simply a matter of closing the cabinet doors. Et voilà: a room that looks extremely neat and minimalist.
A dull grey countertop; cabinets that were considered ‘cute’ about a decade ago; a very mundane backsplash that did absolutely nothing to style up the room – no, thank you.
We love a good neutral colour palette as much as the next stylish person, but come on!
After the experts took control of the kitchen, it flaunts a smooth new look that can make just about anybody want to spend more time practising their cooking skills.
The U-shaped granite countertop looks immensely chic and adds both tone and texture to the room. And accent lighting in the shelves join hands with elegant pendant lamps and powerful recessed lights to flood the space with stylish illumination.
Check out the oh-so clever niches that have been created to accommodate the pantry and all appliances.
The ultra glamorous new look of the home continued into the bathroom, where easy-to-clean and robust decorative glass panels line the wall of the tub and shower for a unique visual appeal.
Stylish and hardwearing timber panels in a dusty brown clad the remaining walls and tub, while vinyl flooring tiles do a tremendous job at keeping water off.
All in all, a pretty tremendous makeover that definitely shows us what can be accomplished when the right professionals are put in charge!
