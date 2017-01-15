The sublime £350k home extension

Today’s homify 360° discovery focuses on a unique little project: extending an existing historical pair of cottages, located in southern England in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, into a 368 m² family home. In addition, the chosen design had to modernise the layout while also adhering to strict planning guidelines – quite a challenge, don’t you think?

And since the cottages were already situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the location portion of the home improvement project could be ticked off. For the new structure’s view would also take full advantage of the breathtaking landscape of the existing woodlands surrounding the location, thus giving a fantastically expansive outlook to the very private home.

Careful consideration went into choosing the building materials, with the professionals in charge coming up with a strategy that allowed them to create a modern addition that complemented rather than copied the existing two buildings.

Let’s see how they fared…